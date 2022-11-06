GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is one of the most controversial remasters of classic games, mainly due to the poor state it was launched in. The bundle includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Although the games are fundamentally the same as the classic titles, there are some noticeable changes. With that being said, let’s look at five major elements present in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that were absent from the originals.

Five features of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that are different from the classic versions

1) Unreal Engine 4

First, all three games in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition have been remastered using Unreal Engine 4. The usage of this engine allowed the developers to put better HD textures and improve the graphics of all three games.

They have better draw distance, accurate visuals, and better lighting, which makes them different from the classic versions. The Definitive Edition can also run in 4K 60 FPS on current-gen consoles such as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

2) Modern Controls

The second biggest change in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is the revamp of the controls in all three games. Players can now access Weapon Wheel in the game, a feature that has been introduced in the series since GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Likewise, they can also change Radio Stations in no time with improved and simplified controls. Players can also link the driving experience to modern titles in the series. Nintendo Switch users also get the additional advantage of Gyroscope pointing.

3) Ability to Restart Missions

Next on the list is the new ability to restart missions instantly without having to go back and start all over again. It is one of the biggest gameplay changes in the Trilogy Definitive Edition, as the option wasn't previously available in the classics.

Players can easily restart any failed missions without long loading screens, which allows them to try without worrying about possible time loss. It’s one of the well-received changes which significantly improves the overall experience.

4) Updated Mini-Maps

Fans of the classic titles didn't have the luxury of setting up waypoints and had to travel in all three games using their best judgment. Although it is a rewarding experience in its own right, the new Trilogy Definitive Edition gives more accessibility to players this time.

They can set up waypoints and get navigation on the mini-maps for the designated locations of their choice. The concept is directly inspired by the modern games in the series and makes the best use of it.

5) Updated Trophies, Achievements, and Language Support

Finally, the new GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has updated achievements and trophies for all three classic titles in the bundle. It also has new Rockstar Social Club Achievements for its members.

The Definitive Edition has newly supported languages throughout three games, including:

Polish

Brazilian Portuguese

Russian

Korean

Traditional

Simplified Chinese

English

Italian

German

Spanish (Mexico + Spain)

Japanese

French

Other honorable changes in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Notable modifications include:

Improved targeting, gunplay, and drive-by controls in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Improved water and day/night effects to represent a more vibrant day cycle

Enhanced trees and foliage

More detailed buildings and windows

NVIDIA DLSS Support for players on PC

Camera Zooming (Touch-enabled) and menu selections for Nintendo Switch users

Removed co-op feature from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

The game has significantly improved now as compared to its released version, thanks to the recent update. With rumors of a Steam port of the Definitive Edition coming soon, it is the best time to replay three classic titles in the series.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes