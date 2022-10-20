GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition could be getting a Steam release soon

GTA Trilogy just got a new title update, and the game could be heading to Steam. According to indie game developer Havi, Steam Configuration has been added to the game files with the latest GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition update. Neither Rockstar Games nor Steam has confirmed this information yet.

The game recently received a 1.04.5 update across all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch & PC.

Steam could expand the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition playerbase

I found that Steam Configuration was added in 1.04.5. Possible Steam release soon for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy?

As seen in the tweet above, the developer shared a report on GTAForums where he showcased the coding for Steam Configuration added to the game’s Engine.ini file. As per his findings, the following details have been added to SteamDB:

App ID: 1547000

App Type: Unknown

Last Change Number: 16347661

Last Record Update: 13 October 2022 – 01:16:05 UTC

The findings are fascinating, as Rockstar hasn’t mentioned porting the trilogy to Steam. Players should take this with a pinch of salt until there’s an official announcement. A new 1.04.5 update was rolled out to stabilize the game's performance. The following are the official patch note for the latest update for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition:

"Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms."

Although the patch notes claim to focus on improvements, it seems that the game is still plagued with game-breaking bugs and glitches. An enthusiastic GTA fan named InfinityBesk shared footage of the trilogy on Twitter, showcasing the game’s current state after receiving the update.

In one of the tweets, they shared a clip from Vice City Definitive Edition where Tommy Vercetti went straight through the ramp into the water instead of walking over it. It’s one of the worst bugs anyone can encounter throughout their playthrough, and it isn’t very pleasant to see such a thing happen after the year of the game’s release.

In a second tweet, the user shared two pictures showing broken AI upscaled roads in all three games included in the trilogy's definitive edition.

In a follow-up tweet, the user shared a new and unique glitch in San Andreas where parts of the vehicle change color whenever players open and close their garage. It’s strange to see a messy bug hamper players’ customization if they store the vehicle in their garage.

In a fourth tweet, the user shared an existing bug plaguing GTA 3 since the 2001 original release of the game. In this bug, players can time their vehicle exit in a way that will land directly in the water and walk under it without dying.

In the final tweet, the user mentioned a couple of glitches and bugs that need to be worked on if the developers want them to enjoy the game. Here’s the complete list:

AI upscaled stuff with stiff animations

No graphical improvement

Misplaced objects

Invisible maps

Map bugs

Concerning amount of Invisible walls

The game has improved performance since its launch. However, such game-breaking bugs are unacceptable in 2022. If Rockstar Games hopes to release the game on Steam, they should patch these glitches first. Players can expect an official Steam announcement of the game soon if the rumors are true.

