GTA fan makes a cardboard replica of Vice City

Fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 and have expressed their anticipation by sharing numerous homages and creations. Reportedly set in the beloved Vice City, one of the fans recreated the iconic location on a piece of cardboard.

Gaming enthusiast rafaelmizrahi recently shared a post on Reddit showing an image of a cardboard Vice City. It's one of his latest projects where he drove a remote-controlled Tesla toy car in the cardboard set. The creation is a testament to his love for the location and ingenuity.

A return to Vice City with a lot of cardboard

As seen in the aforementioned post, Rafael Mizrahi created the Vice City map out of cardboard. Several familiar elements are visible, including numerous storefronts and memorable advertisements. Even the positioning of trees lining the pavements is an example of great creativity and passion for the iconic setting.

He also drove a Tesla toy car in the city, with a GoPro camera attached to the roof. Mizrahi seemed to remotely control the car, trying to crash into almost everything to possibly recreate the joy of the GTA games.

Here’s what he used to recreate Vice City:

Lots of buildings made out of cardboard, mostly shoe boxes

Storefronts and walls from Grand Theft Auto Vice City video game printed on paper

2 Tesla remote-controlled cars with two similar remotes

An FPV camera mounted on top of the car, along with a cartoon filter

One top camera with red-color detection

Rockstar Games introduced Grand Theft Auto Vice City in 2002 and since then, it has become one of the most beloved locations in the series. Vice City is a fictional city based on the real-life state of Florida, United States.

It is mainly inspired by Miami with an added theme of the crime and drug business. The game consists of two major islands – Vice City Beach and Vice City Mainland, separated by a large in-game ocean called Ocean Bay.

Fans are in for a treat as it looks like the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will revisit Vice City. The developers might announce the game as early as this month, according to a reliable insider.

First GTA 6 hint might come this month as per a reliable insider

Famous insider Tez2 recently shared on GTAForums that developers might release the first piece of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 this month. The reveal or announcement will coincide with the rumored UFO event in Grand Theft Auto Online.

He also gave an example of the possible announcement by referencing an old tweet, stating:

“We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar…. the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days..... Thus, hinting at GTA6’s announcement.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. https://t.co/DsJm8dFhsk

That said, players should take with this a grain of salt, and wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes