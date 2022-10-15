Official GTA 6 announcement might be imminent as Rockstar is allegedly looking for Digital Marketing Director

A community member, @GTAVI_news, believes Rockstar Games are getting ready to promote the upcoming GTA 6. They backed up their claim by tweeting a job post that the developer allegedly shared, which pertains to the position of Digital Marketing Director.

The game is heavily rumored to be announced this month during the ongoing UFO event in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar might start promoting GTA 6 soon

GTA 6 NEWS @GTAVI_news Rockstar are getting ready to release GTA 6 and start marketing… there are looking for a digital marketing director #GTA6 Rockstar are getting ready to release GTA 6 and start marketing… there are looking for a digital marketing director #GTA6 https://t.co/MUILKErhwe

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, the user shared an alleged job post by Rockstar Games that states they're looking for a new employee. Here are the visible responsibilities that they are looking for in the candidate:

“Develop and grow a comprehensive Digital Marketing vision and strategy in alignment with broader strategic and marketing initiatives.”

Another duty that the chosen candidate will have to carry out is:

“Organize and manage the full life cycle of digital marketing deployments from strategy to implementation.”

The user emphasized that this could mean the developers are getting ready to start promoting Grand Theft Auto 6. The role and responsibilities of the said position might be directly related to the tasks the candidate would perform to promote the game.

The upcoming title in the series has been rumored to be announced this month for quite some time, especially during the ongoing UFO Sightseeing event.

Popular and reliable insider Tez2 previously shared on GTAForums that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be announced during Grand Theft Auto Online’s UFO event. In the post, he emphasized how the appearance of a stealth alien aircraft, not a normal one, might coincide with an announcement for the upcoming game.

While there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the presence of stealth UFOs, there are some that will be visible only once, as per the schedule shared by Tez2. If players take a look at the tweet, they will see an hourglass icon on some UFO dates. These special aircraft variants will only be visible once, unlike the rest that can be spotted in the future as well.

Based on the schedule, here are the important dates on which UFOs will be visible only once:

October 16

October 19

October 21

During the entire event, players can take pictures of UFOs and send them to Omega for cash and RP.

It is important to note that these dates don’t guarantee an announcement or teaser. Rockstar Games is yet to confirm any of the rumors at the time of writing this article. If everything is connected and the rumors do turn out to be true, fans will receive an official GTA 6 announcement pretty soon.

