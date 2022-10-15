Which UFOs will only show up once in GTA Online Sightseeing event?

The GTA Online UFO Sightseeing event is now live, thanks to a new weekly update that arrived on October 13, 2022. Players can now see UFOs in the skies of Los Santos at specific locations throughout the map.

Gamers could wonder where to look for these UFOs in the game and which will show up only once. Fortunately, this article will share everything players need to know about the recent sightseeing event in GTA Online.

Some UFOs will only be visible for a limited time in GTA Online

- Make sure you don't miss the hourglass UFOs. They only show up once.



- If you miss the rest, you will have another chance in the coming days.



Popular insider Tez2 has shared a complete schedule for the UFO Sightings on Twitter. It was created by @Scissors61 and posted by Omega on GTAForums. Tez2's tweet contains a calendar featuring the schedule the UFOs will follow, as well as a GTA Online map with their possible coordinates.

As per the insider, any UFO marked on the calendar with an hourglass next to it will only be visible once. However, the rest of the UFOs can be spotted again in the future in case players miss them the first time they show themselves.

These are the UFOs that will be seen in the sky only once:

October 16 - No.4

October 19 - No.7

October 21 - No.9

Players have to be attentive on the aforementioned three dates to catch elusive UFOs that won't reappear. They can also match the coordinates with the map in the above tweet to learn about their locations.

If players miss some of the other UFOs the first time, they will reappear at three different locations in GTA Online on these specific dates:

October 25 - No. 1, 2, 3

October 26 - No. 5, 8, 11

October 27 - No. 6, 10, 12

It's also worth mentioning that October 29, 30, and 31 will see the re-emergence of even more UFOs. Players should note that all UFOs are only visible between 10 pm and 4 am in-game time. Once they're spotted, gamers can take pictures of the alien machines and send them to Omega in return for cash and RP.

If players photograph all of them and send the images to Omega, they shall be granted a bonus reward. On the Rockstar Newswire, the developers suggested:

“Keep your eyes to the skies and your Snapmatic camera handy — mysterious reports of unidentified aircraft have locals scratching their heads. Documentarians who provide a record of each and every sighting this month will collect a fee from a generous believer.”

It is heavily rumored that a GTA 6 announcement might be on the horizon and could coincide with the ongoing event. Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed anything about this yet.

However, the company previously shared an official statement after footage of GTA 6 was leaked. In it, the developers promised players that they would offer more information about the game soon, saying:

“We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.”

It will be interesting to see how the developers will announce GTA 6 if the announcement rumors are believed to be true. Till then, players will be able to see UFOs and collect all the Jack O' Lanterns in the game.

