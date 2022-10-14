GTA Online players must collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a day for reward

GTA Online’s new weekly update has added a lot of Halloween-themed content, including the new Jack O’ Lanterns.

It’s Halloween time in GTA Online, as players can now go trick-or-treating in it. Jack O’ Lanterns are a new type of collectible that players can find scattered throughout the game’s map. Grand Theft Auto gamers can collect 200 of these lanterns within 24 hours to get a unique reward.

Read on to learn about the rewards players can get by collecting Jack O’ Lanterns in GTA Online.

Limited-time opportunity for GTA Online players to earn exciting rewards

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat is reset every day. You have to find the 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee. "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat is reset every day. You have to find the 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee.#GTAOnline

The new Jack O’ Lanterns collectibles allow players to earn daily rewards, including cash, RP, and special items. As mentioned in the above Twitter post by Tez2, 200 Jack O’ Lanterns must be collected in a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee reward. Players also earn an additional cash amount of $50,000.

Upon completion, they will get a pop-up message on the top-left side of the screen stating:

“The Pumpkin Tee has been unlocked and added to your wardrobe.”

Players should note that the "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat gets reset every day, as per the tweet by Tez2. This implies that gamers will need to restart the mission again if they cannot collect all 200 lanterns in one day.

Those who don’t want to go on a long treasure hunt but still want to experience its thrill can collect at least 10 Jack O’ Lanterns in a single day. Doing so will unlock them a Horror Pumpkin Mask with an additional cash amount of GTA$50,000, along with the message:

“The Horror Pumpkin Mask has been unlocked and added to your wardrobe. You can equip the mask via the Style section of the Interaction Menu.”

Moreover, wearing the mask also unlocks a new Quickplay Action called “Mask Audio.”

Every Jack O' Lantern will either give players a trick-or-a-treat effect on a random basis. Here’s a list of tricks included:

Shocked

Stoned

Energy Pulse

Explosion

On the other hand, treats include:

Snacks

Up to $5000

1000 RP

Maximum Health and Armor

Random Peyote hallucination

On the official Rockstar Newswire, the developers described the event by stating:

“The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up in Los Santos overnight. Track ten of these pumpkins down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus. Collect each and everyone within a one-day period to unlock more rare items and bonus GTA$, but watch out for the tricks...”

It’s an excellent way to keep players engaged this Halloween in the game. They can also try to unlock a trio of unique masks this week by completing a few simple tasks:

Conquest Mask – Play GTA Online Judgement Day Adversary Mode this week

Play GTA Online Judgement Day Adversary Mode this week Brown Vintage Frank Mask – Sign up and enlist services as a Bodyguard or Associate in an organization

Sign up and enlist services as a Bodyguard or Associate in an organization Dark Green Vintage – Complete one Special Cargo Sell Mission and also get extra 50% cash and RP throughout the week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks…



rsg.ms/103b904 The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up overnight.Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks… The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up overnight.Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks…rsg.ms/103b904 https://t.co/SY9Fa3X1xr

Rockstar Games has done a fabulous job in introducing Halloween vibes with these additions. It’s a fun time to pick up the game, start collecting Jack O' Lanterns and earn unique rewards.

