5 inexpensive GTA Online cars that are quite useful

GTA Online offers players a huge catalog of vehicles from which they can choose one as per their preference.

From classic sports coupes to super speedy hypercars, the game has hundreds of different cars that players can purchase anytime they want. While some cars are affordable, others are expensive, costing millions of GTA$. However, expensive doesn’t always mean good, and players should always take care of their budget while purchasing a car.

With that being said, let’s look at five useful but inexpensive cars in GTA Online that players should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top five inexpensive cars in GTA Online: Price, performance, & more

5) Pfister Comet - $100,000

At number five, it is the famous Pfister Comet 2-seater sports car featured in GTA Online. It resembles the real-life Porsche 996 Carrera 4S.

The Comet runs on a 3-liter engine (550HP) and seems to be coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a maximum speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), which is fairly impressive for such an affordable vehicle. It also excels in handling due to its good traction.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $100,000.

4) Schafter V12 (Armored) - $325,000

Next on the list is the Schafter V12 (Armored). It’s a 4-door armored luxury sedan featured in GTA Online since the release of the Executives and Other Criminals update. The Schafter's visual appearance is inspired by the 2010 Brabus E V12 Sedan with added armor.

It is one of the most affordable armored vehicles in the game, as it can take the following attacks:

One tank shell

One sticky bomb

Approx. 200 Minigun rounds

One Rocket Launcher/Homing Launcher

One Valkyrie Canon shot

It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $325,000.

3) Dune Buggy - $20,000

Next on the list is everyone’s favorite BF Dune Buggy. It’s a 2-seater off-road lightweight buggy featured in GTA Online. The design resembles the Bandito from San Andreas.

It runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine that comes with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Dune Buggy's extreme lightweight pushes its acceleration and allows it to reach a top speed of 100.75 mph (162.14 km/h) in quick seconds. It provides an overall good performance both on-road and off-road.

Players can pick this buggy from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $20,000.

2) Faction - $36,000

Next on the list is the Willard Faction. It’s a 2-seater muscle car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Lowriders update. It seems to be based on the 1982-1987 Buick Regal.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single overhead camshaft turbocharged V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Considering its price, the car can reach a decent top speed of 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h).

The Faction is available for purchase from Benny’s Original Motor Works for $36,000.

1) Elegy RH8 - $95,000

Finally, at number 1, it is none other than Annis Elegy RH8. It’s a 2-seater sports car featured in the game, the design of which is inspired by the 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35).

The Elegy RH8 is stated to run on a 3-liter engine (560 HP) and comes with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It’s one of the best cars in the game to provide overall impressive performance and can reach a top speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h).

Players can purchase it for $95,000 or get it for free by linking their Rockstar Social Club account with the game.

Rockstar Games has done a great job keeping some entry-level cars with enough value for money. Players can buy any of the cars mentioned above, save money, and wreak havoc on the streets of Blaine County and Los Santos.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes