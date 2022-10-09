Top 5 GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises drip-fed cars after recent weekly update (October 6)

GTA Online has just received another weekly update, adding a new Judgement Day Adversary Mode and a fresh vehicle to the game.

The Criminal Enterprises has been one of the best updates to the game for car enthusiasts. Since its release in July, many vehicles have been added to the game and players love it. Each car has its own identity and characteristics, making them unique from each other. However, with so many new rides, one could wonder which one to pick.

With that being said, let’s look at five new GTA Online drip-fed cars that players should check out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 drip-fed cars added to GTA Online with Criminal Enterprises update so far

5) Ruiner ZZ-8

At number five, it is the Ruiner ZZ-8. It’s a two-seater muscle car featured in GTA Online. It was added to the game on August 18, 2022. Its visual design appears to be inspired by the real-life Pontiac Firebird (1998-2002).

It runs on a single-cam V8 engine, with the possibility of being turbocharged. It comes coupled with a six-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an RWD layout. It boasts incredible acceleration and can reach a maximum top speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h).

Players can pick up the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,320,000.

4) Declasse Vigero ZX

Next on the list is the Declasse Vigero ZX. It’s another two-seater muscle car and was added to the game on September 1, 2022. Its outer appearance seems to be based on the real-life Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (2017-2018).

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine that comes with a six-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout. It is one of the best muscle cars in the game to date, with the ability to reach a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h).

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,947,000.

3) Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody

The Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody comes in at number three. The classic two-seater custom wide-body hatchback was added to GTA Online on August 25, 2022. Its visual design is based on the real-life 1970 Fiat Abarth TCR 1000 Berlina Corsa.

It is powered by a two-cylinder engine with twin throttle bodies and coupled to a four-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout. Its customization options are one of the best in the game and can reach 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h) on a full upgrade.

Players can convert their Brioso 300 at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a price of $585,000.

2) Obey 10F

Next on the list is the Obey 10F. It is the latest 2-door sports coupe recently added to GTA Online as of October 6, 2022, and is mainly inspired by the Audi R8 (4S) and a bit by the Lamborghini Gallardo.

On the performance side, it runs on a V12 engine with the same model as the Torero and Infernus. It comes coupled with a seven-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an RWD layout. Its powerful engine allows it to reach a mind-boggling top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) when fully upgraded.

Players can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $1,675,000.

1) Declasse Draugur

Finally, the Declasse Draugur comes in at number one. It's a four-seater rally-raid off-road vehicle that was added to the game on August 11, 2022. The Draugur’s visual appearance is inspired by none other than the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

It is powered by a powerful V8 engine that comes coupled with a six-speed gearbox in an FR layout. It is one of the best off-road vehicles due to its overall stability and ability to reach a decent top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) on a full upgrade.

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,402,500 - $1,870,000.

Rockstar Games have done a great job in keeping The Criminal Enterprises update relevant with these content additions. Players can pick any of the aforementioned cars and add them to their collection in the GTA title.

