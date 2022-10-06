GTA Online player gets $11.2 million from Rockstar

One GTA Online player Thattxguy762, recently shared a post on Reddit stating that the developers have credited $11.2 million of GTA currency to their in-game account. The game is filled with bugs and it looks like the developers helped the player by correcting their in-game bank account balance pretty quickly.

Fans have expressed amusement to see such great justice coming from Rockstar's support.

As seen in the aforementioned post, Thattxguy762 shared that Rockstar recently added $11.2 million to his game’s bank account. They also shared a screenshot of the same, which reads as follows:

“Rockstar Game Services have corrected your GTA Dollars by $11200000.”

When someone mistook the situation and asked the player if Rockstar previously robbed them of their GTA dollars, they clarified by stating:

“No it was actually... bonus they did not give me but I contacted them and everything went smooth ...they got me fixed up pretty fast”

All other users loved the quick response by the developers and suggested a few things for the player to purchase. One such user, doglywolf, wrote the following in their comments:

“nice! ... you can afford all the jets on sale... lol”

Another motorhead user, notoriousbik97, suggested the player invest in an Arena War vehicle:

“Buy the most expensive... outrageous arena war vehicle you can”

VictorSJacques advised the player to invest his in-game money in a famous aircraft:

“Buy the golden jet. You know you want it”

While some fans gave suggestions, others reacted to the post with humor. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions:

The development comes as positive news from Rockstar and their support for the community, especially at a time when Grand Theft Auto 5 is expected to finally receive an update after a long wait.

Reliable insider shared the possibility of a new GTA 5 patch and Halloween event

According to popular insider Tez2, Grand Theft Auto 5 may also get a new patch soon, possibly hinting at the upcoming Halloween event. The source shared a Twitter post with a list of data, suggesting an upcoming patch for the much-loved title.

Tez2 also shared that the modules behind the Rockstar Newswire website have been updated, which includes several references to the upcoming Halloween event in Grand Theft Auto Online, such as a Halloween theme, along with a similar-themed font, as well as a skull icon.

He also suggested that today’s weekly update might be the first part of the 2022 Halloween event.

Safe to say today's event will be the first part of the Halloween event. Rockstar updated the modules behind the newswire website today to include references to #GTAOnline Halloween event. A Halloween theme, font and a skull icon.Safe to say today's event will be the first part of the Halloween event. Rockstar updated the modules behind the newswire website today to include references to #GTAOnline Halloween event. A Halloween theme, font and a skull icon.Safe to say today's event will be the first part of the Halloween event. https://t.co/yCnI548YSD

Fans have been waiting for the Halloween event for quite some time now, with others even expecting a Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser in the weeks to come.

Players should note that Rockstar Games haven’t made any official announcements at the time of writing this article. However, fans can expect to receive information about the Halloween event sometime soon.

