Why GTA Online players need a Tuner car in 2022

GTA Online is filled with hundreds of cars, which gives players the freedom to pick any vehicle according to their preferences. Whether it’s speedy Supercars or good old-school automobiles, the game has something for everyone.

However, there’s one type of car that is more preferred: Tuner. These vehicles are generally considered to be tuned or customized for use on the streets. Every player should own one of these automobiles in the game for a few reasons.

All there is to know about Tuner cars in GTA Online

Tuner cars in GTA Online are based on the real-life popularity of modified vehicles. The customization options for these cars are immense, and players can personalize these automobiles with visually appealing sets of modification parts. Tuners are ideal for those who like customizing their rides.

That’s not all; the vehicle class is also famous for its excellent drifting capabilities. Drifting is a driving skill where drivers or players oversteer their car while maintaining control. This is often done when turning corners. With the right skills and practice, players can pull off easy drifts with Tuner cars in the game.

These vehicles are also favorable for participating in LS Car Meet races due to their handling being suitable for the tracks. They give players a better chance of winning the races and getting themselves a Prize Ride every week.

There are a lot of Tuner cars that players can pick; however, below is a list of the most preferred vehicles in this category:

Dinka RT3000

Futo GTX

Remus

Sultan RS Classic

ZR-350

Euros

Comet S2

Warrener HKR

Calico GTF

Growler

Players can pick up any of the aforementioned Tuner cars and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos. However, they should also consider top speed when making a purchase.

Jester RR: Fastest Tuner car in GTA Online

The Dinka Jester RR is a two-seater liftback coupe that was added to GTA Online as part of the LS Tuners update. Its visual appearance and overall design seem to be based on the following real-life vehicles:

2020 Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition – Tail lights

12th generation Toyota Corolla (E210) – Headlights

Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB) – Overall design

Jaguar F-Type (X152) – Rear diffuser

The Dinka Jester RR's aerodynamic design, combined with its customized visual appearance, makes it one of the best-looking Tuner cars in the game.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a twin-cam Inline-four engine integrated with an eight-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an RWD layout. It’s considered to be the fastest Tuner car in the game due to its impressive top speed.

The Jester RR has pretty good acceleration that helps it reach a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) when the car is fully upgraded. Players can also take advantage of the vehicle’s easy-to-oversteer characteristic by drifting it around corners with ease. The steering response of the car is very sharp and precise.

Players can purchase Jester RR from Legendary Motorsport's in-game website at a cost of $1,477,500 - $1,970,000.

Rockstar Games has done a great job of providing a variety of Tuners cars in the game. Car enthusiasts can pick these cars and show off their customizations to other players in the lobby.

