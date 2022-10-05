Rockstar Games announces Halloween surprise for Red Dead Online

Rockstar Games has surprised everyone with a new weekly Red Dead Online update that brings new content to the game, including a Halloween special mission.
The update also brings the Halloween Pass 2, triple rewards on All Hallows’ Call to Arms, and the Halloween featured series.
New Red Dead Online update brings Halloween-themed Featured Series and missions
The new Red Dead Online update will introduce players to a new Hardcore Telegram Mission called False Hopes & Prophecy.
The mission requires players to investigate rumors of a cult that is performing a sacrilegious rite to bring back their late prophet. The mission will launch on October 18, 2022, as part of the update.
Players can also earn triple rewards for several in-game missions and activities this month. Here’s a complete list of missions that give players the opportunity to earn 3X rewards:
- All Skelding’s Hardcore Telegram Missions
- All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes
- Halloween-themed Featured Series
The Halloween-themed Featured Series will also change between specific dates:
- Hardcore Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night) – October 4 to October 10
- Hardcore Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark) – October 11 to October 17
- Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night) – October 18 to October 24
- Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark) – October 25 – October 31
Halloween Pass 2 is back in Red Dead Online for a limited time
Starting today, previously enrolled players will be able to continue their progress on the Halloween Pass 2 from the exact point where they left off. Meanwhile, new members can enroll themselves and earn exclusive rewards spread across 15 different ranks in the pass.
Every player who owns the pass will be able to unlock 15 ranks, even if they already completed it last year. They will also get the Hired Gun Kit.
Players can find the following items in the Hired Gun Kit:
- Fierro Bandana
- Bundles of ammo and consumables
- Capitale, valued at five Gold Bars
Players should note that each reward will be delivered to the players within 72 hours.
Extra rewards for extra dedication in Red Dead Online this month
Red Dead Online players can earn double the rewards this month by participating in the following activities:
- Manhunt Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event
- The Bluewater Contract
- Covington Emerald Blood Money Opportunity
Here are the rest of the rewards that players can earn in the game this month:
- Two Potent Health Cures per week by logging in to the game each week
- Participating in All Hallows’ Call to Arms will give defenders 4 Gun Oil
- Playing the game between October 25 – 31 will give players two Potent Snake Oil, 25 Capitale, and three pieces of Big Game Meat
- Free Red Mane and Tail options are free for all horses for the entire month
- 50% discount on Dentistry, Haircuts, Makeup, and Hunting Knife customizations
Meanwhile, this month’s free community outfit includes the following items:
- Cutter Hat
- Patterned Bandana
- Traditional Vest
- Winford Shirtwaist (Female) or Side Collar Shirt (Male)
- Avery Gloves
- Lightfoot Pants
- Gunslinger Gun Belt
- Griffith Chaps
- Lumber Boots
- Gerden Deluxe Spurs
Red Dead Online players should take advantage of all this content while it's available in the game.