Rockstar Games announces Halloween surprise for Red Dead Online

Rockstar Games has surprised everyone with a new weekly Red Dead Online update that brings new content to the game, including a Halloween special mission.

The update also brings the Halloween Pass 2, triple rewards on All Hallows’ Call to Arms, and the Halloween featured series.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: A heavy shroud hangs over the frontier as the seasons shift and an eerie chill sets in.There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: rsg.ms/cd6def4 A heavy shroud hangs over the frontier as the seasons shift and an eerie chill sets in.There's a new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission coming Oct 18 to Red Dead Online, new All Hallows' Call to Arms locations, The Halloween Pass 2 returns, and more: rsg.ms/cd6def4 https://t.co/CYa2FljVIu

New Red Dead Online update brings Halloween-themed Featured Series and missions

The new Red Dead Online update will introduce players to a new Hardcore Telegram Mission called False Hopes & Prophecy.

The mission requires players to investigate rumors of a cult that is performing a sacrilegious rite to bring back their late prophet. The mission will launch on October 18, 2022, as part of the update.

Players can also earn triple rewards for several in-game missions and activities this month. Here’s a complete list of missions that give players the opportunity to earn 3X rewards:

All Skelding’s Hardcore Telegram Missions

All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes

Halloween-themed Featured Series

The Halloween-themed Featured Series will also change between specific dates:

Hardcore Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night) – October 4 to October 10

Hardcore Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark) – October 11 to October 17

Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night) – October 18 to October 24

Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark) – October 25 – October 31

Halloween Pass 2 is back in Red Dead Online for a limited time

Starting today, previously enrolled players will be able to continue their progress on the Halloween Pass 2 from the exact point where they left off. Meanwhile, new members can enroll themselves and earn exclusive rewards spread across 15 different ranks in the pass.

Every player who owns the pass will be able to unlock 15 ranks, even if they already completed it last year. They will also get the Hired Gun Kit.

Players can find the following items in the Hired Gun Kit:

Fierro Bandana

Bundles of ammo and consumables

Capitale, valued at five Gold Bars

Players should note that each reward will be delivered to the players within 72 hours.

Extra rewards for extra dedication in Red Dead Online this month

Red Dead Online players can earn double the rewards this month by participating in the following activities:

Manhunt Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event

The Bluewater Contract

Covington Emerald Blood Money Opportunity

Here are the rest of the rewards that players can earn in the game this month:

Two Potent Health Cures per week by logging in to the game each week

Participating in All Hallows’ Call to Arms will give defenders 4 Gun Oil

Playing the game between October 25 – 31 will give players two Potent Snake Oil, 25 Capitale, and three pieces of Big Game Meat

Free Red Mane and Tail options are free for all horses for the entire month

50% discount on Dentistry, Haircuts, Makeup, and Hunting Knife customizations

Meanwhile, this month’s free community outfit includes the following items:

Cutter Hat

Patterned Bandana

Traditional Vest

Winford Shirtwaist (Female) or Side Collar Shirt (Male)

Avery Gloves

Lightfoot Pants

Gunslinger Gun Belt

Griffith Chaps

Lumber Boots

Gerden Deluxe Spurs

Red Dead Online players should take advantage of all this content while it's available in the game.

Poll : 0 votes