GTA Online players appear to enjoy roleplaying as retirees

Roleplay is an essential aspect of recent GTA games, and players love to create different stories in the game by its means. While most players love to grind in the game to become the criminal kingpin, some seem to like a slightly more relaxed approach. They seem to enjoy early retirement in the game.

GTA Online is one of the most successful multiplayer games of all time, and part of that success comes from the freedom of roleplaying the game offers.

Players love to roleplay as retirees in GTA Online

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, Nelle830 recently shared a pic of his roleplay gameplay in GTA Online, where he acted as a random NPC the game. He asked the community if they ever did that to lay off a bit. Surprisingly, many players claim to act as retirees in the game and relax.

One enthusiastic fan, EyeSeeeYouSeeeMe, shared his side of the story in the comments by stating:

“I RP as being retired and only fund my night club occasionally or just get the safe money from club fees. Live on my yacht and fly in to play golf in my off time. Maybe the occasional casino visit if I’m feeling lucky.”

Another wrote:

“That’s kinda what I do. Don’t sell drugs anymore just collect my nightclub money and manage it and drive my classic sports cars to the country club to hit the course. Either that or I’ll take a helicopter and rp as a search and rescue pilot flying around the coast lol.”

One user stated:

“After doing 200 contracts, I also "retired". I put myself in the headspace of "Franklin is running the business, my cut's in the safe" so I collect the cash from there, the laundered cash from the arcade, and my completely legitimate Nightclub business. Even took the weapons and armor off from the sale vehicles. Doesn't mean I won't fight back against any enemies the game spawns.”

Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the topic:

It seems a portion of players love to relax in the game and enjoy the beautiful open world of Los Santos. Rockstar has done a great job adding new content every week, with the recent addition of a new skydiving opportunity.

Junk Energy Skydives are now available in GTA Online

The new weekly update brings Junk Energy Skydives into GTA Online. These are a series of challenges added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. As its name suggests, the whole series is endorsed by Junk Energy Drink.

It’s similar to Parachute Jumps, where players must jump from pre-defined locations to skydive, collecting checkpoints in the air. A random 10 locations out of 25 will be chosen and marked automatically on the game’s map when starting a new lobby.

Players can complete three challenges during a skydive to get a maximum reward of 2,500 RP and $5,000 cash:

Par Time Beaten – Players must complete the skydive within a stipulated time frame

Players must complete the skydive within a stipulated time frame All Checkpoint Hit – Players must collect all checkpoints during the skydive

Players must collect all checkpoints during the skydive Accurate Landing – Players must land at the destined location to get the perfect landing.

It’s good to see this kind of small content addition to the game, especially after all these years after its release. With more content expected to arrive this year, it’s the best time for players to hustle in GTA Online or play it as a retiree to enjoy the small things in the game.

