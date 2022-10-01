Complete list of GTA Online cars at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (September 29 - October 6, 2022)

GTA Online has just received a new update, showcasing select vehicles in Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom. Players have the opportunity to check out the vehicles available in these showrooms and even test drive some of them.

The new stock of vehicles includes the likes of Benefactor, Bravado, Vapid, Dinka, and more. With that being said, let’s look at all the new vehicles available in both in-game showrooms in GTA Online.

Benefactor, Bravado, and more new available in Luxury Autos and Simeon showrooms in GTA Online

1) Benefactor Dubsta

We start off the the list with the Benefactor Dubsta 4-door SUV. Its visual appearance seems to have been inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz G-Class 463.

It runs on a powerful V12 engine, powering it in an AWD layout. Its ability to climb over rocks and uneven terrain easily makes it one of the most capable off-roading SUVs in the game. Players can visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and grab a Classic Blue Benefactor Dubsta for a minimum of $70,000.

2) Bravado Greenwood

Next, it is the Bravado Greenwood, one of the newest 4-seater sedans just added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises update. It’s inspired by the 1977-78 model Dodge Monaco.

Powered by a V8 engine via a RWD layout, it is one of the select vehicles in the game that can be equipped with Imani-tech. This makes it one of the best choices as a getaway vehicle. A Classic Ice White Bravado Greenwood with Classic Full Stripes livery is available for purchase at Simeon’s showroom for $1,465,000 - $1,098,750.

3) Übermacht Sentinel

The Übermacht Sentinel is a 2-seater convertible featured in GTA Online. It's mostly recognized for its design, inspired by the real-life BMW M3 Convertible (E93).

Powered by a twin-cam, 4-cylinder engine with a turbocharger, it has pretty good acceleration as well as a top speed (112.00 mph / 180.25 km/h). This week, players can get a Matter Black Übermacht Sentinel wrapped with a CNT livery and the latest customization options for a price of $95,000 at Simeon’s showroom.

4) Bravado Youga Classic

Next on the list is the Bravado Youga Classic. It is a 4-seater full-size van featured in GTA Online since the release of the Bikers update. Its visual appearance is based on the 1969-1974 model Ford Econoline cargo van.

It runs on a single-cam inline-4 engine in a RWD layout. Its high suspension allows the vehicle to cover rough terrain easily and can withstand gunfire due to its durability. A Classic Midnight Silver Bravado Youga Classic is waiting for players at Simeon’s showroom for a price of $195,000.

5) Vapid Retinue Mk II

The Vapid Retinue Mk II is a vintage 2-seater coupe added to GTA Online with the Diamond Casino Heist update. Its outer design is based on the Ford Escort Mk II.

On the performance side, it runs on a naturally-aspirated DOHC inline-4 engine. It is very stable on the roads and doesn’t oversteer often, and good acceleration along with decent braking makes it an appealing choice for vintage car collectors. Players can get a Classic Oliver Green Vapid Retinue Mk II at Simeon’s Showroom this week for a price of $1,620,000 - $1,215,000.

6) Dinka Jester RR

Next on the list is the Dinka Jester RR. It’s a 2-seater liftback coupe featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, and is heavily inspired by the Toyota GR Supra (J29).

It is powered by a twin-cam inline-4 engine running the vehicle in an RWD layout. The car boasts impressive acceleration and is capable of reaching a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) with a full upgrade. A red-colored Dinka Jester RR with brand new livery and modification is available at the Luxury Autos Showroom for a cost of $1,477,500 - $1,970,000.

7) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno 2-seater hypercar was added to GTA Online since the release of the High Life Update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

It runs on a powerful V10 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Superb cornering speed, along with mind-boggling acceleration and overall smooth performance makes it one of the most competitive hypercars in the game. Players can get a Pegassi Zentorno covered in brand new livery along with new modifications at the Luxury Autos Showroom for $725,000.

Rockstar Games has done a good job of keeping the value of these in-game showrooms enticing by shuffling the vehicle's stock every week. This is the best time for players to pick any of the aforementioned vehicles and wreak havoc in Blaine County and Los Santos.

