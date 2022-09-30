List of all items on discount in GTA Online this week (September 29 - October 6, 2022)

GTA Online just received a new update as part of its weekly content, allowing players to once again grab some items at amazing discounts.

From a new set of wheels to high-flying wings, there’s something for every vehicle enthusiast. Players can find amazing vehicles from the likes of Dinka, Declasse, Buckingham, Mammoth, and more.

List of all items available at discounted prices in GTA Online (30 September)

GTA Online's new weekly update allows players to get their hands on some of the best vehicles in the game at heavily discounted prices. Here’s a complete list of the vehicles on discount this week, along with their prices:

Declasse Moonbeam Custom – 50% ($185,000)

FH-1 Hunter – 40% ($2,473,800 - $1,860,000)

Mammoth Tula – 30% ($3,621,590 - $2,723,000)

RM-10 Bombushka – 35% ($3,847,025 - $2,892,500)

Buckingham Conada – 20% ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)

Dinka Jester Classic – 40% ($474,000)

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 30% ($7,000,000)

Buckingham Swift – 50% ($800,000 - $750,000)

V-65 Molotok – 30% ($3,351,600 - $2,520,000)

Top five vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week

5) Declasse Moonbeam Custom

The Declasse Moonbeam Custom is a four-seater custom minivan that was introduced in GTA Online with the Lowriders update. Its design is loosely based on the 1985-1994 Chevrolet Astro.

In terms of performance, it runs on a single FR overhead Camshaft V8 engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox. Its suspension is significantly improved over the standard counterpart. The minivan can reach a decent top speed of 102.00 mph. The Declasse Moonbeam Custom also has tons of visual customizations available, making it one of the best collectible vehicles in the game.

4) Dinka Jester Classic

Next on the list is the Dinka Jester Classic. It’s a two-seater classic sports coupe that was available in GTA Online with the After Hours update. It’s based on the real-life Toyota Supra JZA80 (Mk IV).

It is powered by a twin-cam inline-six engine and has a five-speed gearbox that gives the vehicle a balanced overall performance in the urban areas of the game. Despite its good acceleration and top speed, it can still make sharp turns without losing control. Players can definitely use the vehicle to drift around corners.

3) Mammoth Tula

The Mammoth Tula is an amphibious V/STOL (vertical and/or short take-off) flying boat that was made available in GTA Online after the release of the Smuggler’s Run update. It is inspired by the Kaman K-16B.

On the performance side, it runs on a four-turboprop engine that emits a similar sound to that of Titan. It is a highly versatile aircraft due to its VTOL mode. Players can equip the aircraft with JATO (jet-assisted take-off) thrusters, giving it immense acceleration capabilities.

2) FH-1 Hunter

The FH-1 Hunter is a military gunship attack helicopter introduced in GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the Boeing AH-64 Apache.

It runs on two turboshaft engines that are mounted on either side, making it the most nimble aircraft in the game. It’s mostly recognized for its superior maneuverability as an aircraft as well as its overall performance. Players can take advantage of its chin-mounted gun or equip it with a .50 caliber machine gun to annihilate enemies.

1) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is a military fighter jet that was introduced in GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update. It’s inspired by the real-life Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17.

It runs on a single turbojet engine and offers similar performance to that of other jets available in the game. It excels in braking due to its powerful air brakes, making it easier for players to land on different terrain. It also provides smooth and responsive controls that can be helpful for beginners. It can be used as both an offensive and defensive aircraft.

