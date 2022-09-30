GTA Online gives players $150k bonus for Junk Energy Skydives

With the introduction of Junk Energy Skydives in GTA Online, players can take flight and earn some extra prizes.

The latest daily activity can be done in public or private lobbies. Junk Energy Skydives offers 25 different jumps, but only 10 will show up every day. The entire process is completely randomized in GTA Online. At the very least, it won't be difficult to find these parachute jumps.

Rockstar Games is giving players the incentive to complete this challenge. If specific conditions are met in GTA Online, there is a $150,000 cash reward waiting for the players.

They can also earn a free Junk Energy parachute. Of course, this challenge must be completed within the day.

Here's a quick look at how GTA Online players can get $150k from the Junk Energy Skydives

Get a gold medal on all 10 challenges

GTA Online players can start Junk Energy Skydives by approaching a black parachute with light blue trims.

Players will suddenly be teleported to another location. They will have to jump off a tall building, glide through a series of checkpoints, and land safely at the designated finish.

Of course, they will be graded on their efforts. Rockstar Games will reward the players under the following conditions:

All Checkpoints Hit - $2,000

- $2,000 Par Time Beaten - $2,000

- $2,000 Accurate Landing - $1,000

GTA Online players can only achieve the gold medal if they clear all three objectives.

They will receive a grand total of $5,000 for each successful jump. In addition, they will also earn 2,500 reputation points. Replaying the same jump will only result in a $500 bonus until the event resets.

By completing all 10 gold medal challenges within a day, players will receive a bonus cash reward of $150,000.

They can always check out their daily objectives via the Interaction Menu. It will be listed under the "Inventory" category, followed by "Daily Collectibles."

The locations will be marked on the map

Here's an example of what to look for (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since this is a daily challenge, the parachute jumps will have randomized locations every single day.

GTA Online players can make it easier on themselves by navigating the map. As shown in the above screenshot, Junk Energy Skydives will be listed in alphabetical order.

There are 10 in total, so players should keep track of how many they complete. It would be in their best interest to look at the Interaction Menu. GTA Online will have a full list of their completed daily objectives.

Pick up a parachute and get started right away

Junk Energy Skydives will be readily available every single day. Players can find a realiable stream of income in a private lobby. Of course, they will also need to learn how to fly with a parachute.

It's a good idea to visit the flight school since it offers a couple of lessons for parachute jumps. The flight school is located at the Los Santos International Airport at the bottom of the map.

By collecting all the gold medal for each jump, players can earn $150,000 in a single day.

They can also win themselves a stylized parachute. On that note, if players want to pick up their Junk Energy Chute Bag, they can visit Ammu-Nation and equip it from there.

