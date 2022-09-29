GTA Online weekly update adds Junk Energy Skydives side activity and more

The latest event week for GTA Online has added a new side activity called Junk Energy Skydives. This activity was first hinted at when Rockstar revealed what was to come alongside The Criminal Enterprises DLC a few months ago.
Unfortunately, there are no new cars this week, and this has already irritated some players. Here is a detailed list of everything available to players this week.
GTA Online event week details for September 29 to October 6, 2022
New content
New side activity
- Junk Energy Skydives
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Dinka Jester RR
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Benefactor Dubsta
- Bravado Greenwood
- Ubermacht Sentinel XS
- Bravado Youga Classic
- Vapid Retinue Mk II
Podium Vehicle
- Übermacht SC1 (resale value of $961,800)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Pegassi Infernus Classic (Top 2 in a Street Race for 3 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Grotti Brioso R/A
New Test Track Vehicles
- Dewbauchee JB 700
- Dinka Jester Classic
- Annis ZR350
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Great Ocean Highway (Rockford Hills)
- HSW Time Trial - Textile City
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Cemetery (Pacific Bluffs)
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Smuggler Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions
- Flight School
- Turf Wars Adversary Mode
Log-in unlock:
- Orange Tech Demon Mask
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Buckingham Swift ($750,000 - $800,000)
- Declasse Moonbeam Custom ($185,000)
40% off on the following:
- FH-1 Hunter ($1,860,000 - $2,473,800)
- Dinka Jester Classic ($474,000)
- Hangars (and Renovations)
35% off on the following:
- RM-10 Bombushka ($2,892,500 - $3,847,025)
30% off on the following:
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe ($7,000,000)
- V-65 Molotok ($2,520,000 - $3,351,600)
- Mammoth Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)
20% off on the following:
- Buckingham Conada ($1,470,000 - $1,960,000)
New side activity but no new car
Many GTA Online players have expressed their disappointment over this week's update, as they were expecting to see a new car. The Obey 10F Widebody was supposed to be released today, but Rockstar decided to release the Junk Energy Skydiving side activity instead.
The Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle cars this week aren't particularly sought after, but they're esthetically pleasing cars that most players would love to own. The Hunter attack helicopter is currently on sale, and if players buy it at its trade price, the cost would be reasonable. A car like the Moonbeam Custom, on the other hand, appears to be an unusual choice for a discount.
