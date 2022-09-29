GTA Online weekly update adds Junk Energy Skydives side activity and more

The latest event week for GTA Online has added a new side activity called Junk Energy Skydives. This activity was first hinted at when Rockstar revealed what was to come alongside The Criminal Enterprises DLC a few months ago.

Unfortunately, there are no new cars this week, and this has already irritated some players. Here is a detailed list of everything available to players this week.

GTA Online event week details for September 29 to October 6, 2022

New content

- Junk Energy Skydives



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Smuggler Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

- Flight School

- Turf Wars Adversary Mode



Log in unlock:

- Orange Tech Demon Mask (Pic by Ali)

New side activity

Junk Energy Skydives

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Pegassi Zentorno

Dinka Jester RR

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Benefactor Dubsta

Bravado Greenwood

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Bravado Youga Classic

Vapid Retinue Mk II

Podium Vehicle

Übermacht SC1 (resale value of $961,800)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Pegassi Infernus Classic (Top 2 in a Street Race for 3 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Grotti Brioso R/A

New Test Track Vehicles

Dewbauchee JB 700

Dinka Jester Classic

Annis ZR350

Time Trials

Time Trial - Great Ocean Highway (Rockford Hills)

HSW Time Trial - Textile City

RC Bandito Time Trial - Cemetery (Pacific Bluffs)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Prize Ride: Infernus Classic (Top 2 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Zentorno, Jester RR

Simeon's Showroom - Dubsta, Greenwood, Sentinel XS, Youga Classic, Retinue Mk II



40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)



50% Off

- Moonbeam Custom ($185,000)

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Smuggler Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

Flight School

Turf Wars Adversary Mode

Log-in unlock:

Orange Tech Demon Mask

Discounts

- Swift ($800,000 - $750,000)



40% Off

- Hunter ($2,473,800 - $1,860,000)

- Jester Classic ($474,000)



35% Off

- Bombushka ($3,847,025 - $2,892,500)



30% Off

- Luxor Deluxe ($7,000,000)

- Molotok ($3,351,600 - $2,520,000)

- Tula ($3,621,590 - $2,723,000)

50% off on the following:

Buckingham Swift ($750,000 - $800,000)

Declasse Moonbeam Custom ($185,000)

40% off on the following:

FH-1 Hunter ($1,860,000 - $2,473,800)

Dinka Jester Classic ($474,000)

Hangars (and Renovations)

35% off on the following:

RM-10 Bombushka ($2,892,500 - $3,847,025)

30% off on the following:

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe ($7,000,000)

V-65 Molotok ($2,520,000 - $3,351,600)

Mammoth Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)

20% off on the following:

Buckingham Conada ($1,470,000 - $1,960,000)

New side activity but no new car

Many GTA Online players have expressed their disappointment over this week's update, as they were expecting to see a new car. The Obey 10F Widebody was supposed to be released today, but Rockstar decided to release the Junk Energy Skydiving side activity instead.

The Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle cars this week aren't particularly sought after, but they're esthetically pleasing cars that most players would love to own. The Hunter attack helicopter is currently on sale, and if players buy it at its trade price, the cost would be reasonable. A car like the Moonbeam Custom, on the other hand, appears to be an unusual choice for a discount.

