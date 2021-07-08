Which is the best way to get RP in GTA Online quickly?

RP or reputation points in GTA Online are equivalent to experience or XP in other games. The RP system serves as a leveling mechanic, which is needed to balance the game.

RP is gained by doing missions, jobs, playing gamemodes, losing the cops, and more. All missions in GTA Online are level-gated, so players will need a required amount of RP to access missions.

While there are many ways to gain RP in GTA Online, they are all time-consuming and give minimal RP for the effort put in.

Also read: 5 underutilized characters in GTA 5

The fastest way to get RP in GTA Online

Adversary modes are one of the best ways to make RP quickly in GTA Online. In this mode, players are split into two teams, and one team has to assault the other team as they complete an objective while evading the other team.

Adversary modes were first introduced in 2015's Heist update of GTA Online, and since then, many new types of adversary modes have been added to the game.

Some of the best adversary modes would be:

Bombushka Run

A game mode where one team pilots a heavily armed plane and the other team has to take it down using Buzzard helicopters.

Come Out and Play

A game mode where a team of players has to make it across the map while being hunted by the other team on ATVs.

Adversary modes reward players for their skill and efficiency in completing the game. So skilled players can grind these game modes and gain a ton of RP and money.

Adversary modes are also often part of double or triple RP and money events that Rockstar holds from time to time. Every event, either a few or all adversary modes, give players double or triple the amount of RP and money that they would usually receive.

During these events, players should grind these game modes as much as possible to make a lot of RP and money.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: 5 reasons to pick the Deathwish ending in GTA 5

Edited by Srijan Sen