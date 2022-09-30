How to start Junk Energy Skydives in GTA Online? Locations and more details

Junk Energy Skydives is the latest activity that GTA Online players can undertake. This new feature heavily revolves around parachutes. Anybody who has done the two parachute lessons in Flight School should be familiar with the basic controls and how the drop zone works.

There are three criteria to it:

All Checkpoints Hit ($2,000)

Par Time Beaten ($2,000)

Accurate Landing ($1,000)

Thus, one can expect to get $5,000 per Junk Energy Skydive if they do everything correctly. Failed runs net the player zero cash. While it's not intended to be a huge moneymaker, some fans might enjoy the challenge.

GTA Online's Junk Energy Skydives explained (Locations, bonuses, and other information)

Junk Energy Skydives were introduced in the September 29, 2022 weekly update. It's a new Daily Activity where the player skydives and uses the standard parachute controls to reach various checkpoints.

GTA Online enthusiasts should find the activity pretty simple, especially since the game shows the control scheme in the top left corner of the screen.

Locations

It's marked on the map for you (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: The in-game map will show you all ten possible locations. There is no need for an interactive map or external guide to make finding them easier.

To find these ten locations, simply do the following:

Pause the game. Go to the in-game map. Look for Junk Energy Skydive.

Remember, GTA Online will select ten out of the 25 possible locations. Some days are bound to have different spawns than others.

How it works

You approach a parachute that looks like this and interact with it to get started (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the player goes to any of the ten possible spawn locations, they should see a blue-green parachute similar to the one shown above. There will be a small banner behind the parachute that states, "JUNK THE QUICK FIX."

The player doesn't need to climb a tower to start. Instead, approach this Junk parachute and interact with it. A brief transition happens, and the protagonist will teleport to the actual starting location. Players will then be given a prompt to jump.

Once that happens, they just need to reach every checkpoint. This is where the standard parachute controls come into play. This activity has several checkpoints, with the final one being a drop zone for the player to enter.

Summary of Junk Energy Skydives

This unique activity is a permanent new feature of GTA Online. It's completely optional and is essentially a new way to make a little extra cash using parachuting skills. Completing at least one of them will give GTA Online players a Junk Energy Chute Bag.

The above video shows off all 25 Junk Energy Skydives being completed. Any player who struggles with a specific one should consult that video to see how it's done with a Gold Medal. Since only ten challenges spawn in a day, GTA Online players will have to wait several days to get access to all 25.

It is worth mentioning that it takes a few seconds for these challenges to respawn if a player fails. Thus, they don't have to worry about only having one attempt at a specific location per day.

