All GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives locations to explore in 2023

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games attach bonus rewards to various missions and challenges in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. This week, the Junk Energy Skydives payout has been increased to twice the standard reward, and players can earn up to $300,000 daily through June 7, 2023. The task is quite fun as players must skydive and pass through numerous checkpoints using a parachute.

That said, there are 25 skydiving locations in the game, 10 of which are randomly available on any given day. It can be a little difficult to spot them among the many icons on GTA Online's map. Hence, this article will list all the Junk Energy Skydives locations to explore in 2023.

All 25 Junk Energy Skydives locations in GTA Online in 2023

The Junk Energy Skydives challenges are scattered across Los Santos and Blaine County. Out of all the 25 locations, 10 appear on the GTA Online map daily and get replaced after 24 hours. The image of its in-game icon is given below:

Junk Energy Skydives challenge icon (Image via GTAWiki)

Once players arrive at a Junk Energy Skydives challenge location, they must find a Junk Energy parachute bag or a Junk Energy Booth. When found, go towards it and press the prompted button to start the challenge.

An attempt is considered successful if players beat the Challenge Time. Additionally, if all mission objectives are completed, players achieve the Gold rank, which rewards the maximum payout in GTA Online.

Here are all the 25 locations to explore with their respective Challenge Time:

LSIA - Challenge Time: 2:00

- Challenge Time: 2:00 La Puerta - Challenge Time: 1:25

- Challenge Time: 1:25 Vespucci Canals - Challenge Time: 1:25

- Challenge Time: 1:25 Del Perro Pier - Challenge Time: 1:50

- Challenge Time: 1:50 Little Seoul - Challenge Time: 1:20

- Challenge Time: 1:20 Pillbox Hill - Challenge Time: 0:40

- Challenge Time: 0:40 La Mesa - Challenge Time: 1:50

- Challenge Time: 1:50 FIB Headquarters - Challenge Time: 0:40

- Challenge Time: 0:40 Alta - Challenge Time: 1:40

- Challenge Time: 1:40 Rockford Hills - Challenge Time: 0:45

- Challenge Time: 0:45 Banham Canyon - Challenge Time: 1:30

- Challenge Time: 1:30 Tongva Valley - Challenge Time: 1:47

- Challenge Time: 1:47 Baytree Canyon - Challenge Time: 1:35

- Challenge Time: 1:35 Land Act Dam - Challenge Time: 1:55

- Challenge Time: 1:55 Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Challenge Time: 1:55

- Challenge Time: 1:55 Grand Senora Desert - Challenge Time: 1:30

- Challenge Time: 1:30 Sandy Shores Airfield - Challenge Time: 2:50

- Challenge Time: 2:50 Zancudo River - Challenge Time: 1:50

- Challenge Time: 1:50 Mount Josiah - Challenge Time: 1:25

- Challenge Time: 1:25 Cassidy Creek - Challenge Time: 0:40

- Challenge Time: 0:40 McKenzie Field - Challenge Time: 2:50

- Challenge Time: 2:50 Procopio Beach - Challenge Time: 1:10

- Challenge Time: 1:10 Alamo Sea - Challenge Time: 1:35

- Challenge Time: 1:35 Mount Chiliad - Challenge Time: 1:45

- Challenge Time: 1:45 Paleto Bay - Challenge Time: 2:15

It typically doesn't take more than three minutes to successfully complete a Junk Energy Skydives challenge. Players can potentially make $150,000 daily on regular days. However, as mentioned, the new GTA Online weekly update has doubled its payout through June 7, 2023; hence, players will be rewarded $300,000 per day for completing all 10 available challenges with a Gold rank.

