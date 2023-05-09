5 highest paying GTA Online missions of all times, ranked

The money grind in GTA Online can be tedious and can take hours to complete. Rockstar Games has included numerous missions in the multiplayer game so players can experiment with various ways to make money. However, the community often complains that the game lacks proper ways to know the rewards without completing them. This usually leads to players avoiding most missions and sticking to a few that pay well.

Many players also seek information from outside sources to determine the payout of a mission in GTA Online and whether it is worthwhile to play. For the benefit of players, this article lists and ranks five of the highest-paying jobs in GTA Online in 2023.

Cayo Perico Heist, Payphone Hits, and three other highest-paying jobs in GTA Online in 2023

5) Payphone Hits - up to $85,000

Franklin Clinton's Payphone Hits are one of the game's most underappreciated yet highest-paying jobs. It is also suitable for solo players and can be completed in minutes. While Rockstar Games offers a base payout of $15,000 for each mission, players can also earn an additional bonus reward of $70,000 by following the mission's instructions.

To do so, one can refer to the GTA Online Payphone Hits guide to make the most out of the mission. The series contains eight missions, six of which can be completed alone. However, each mission has a 20-minute cooldown period.

4) Time Trials - $100,000 to $250,000

Time Trial missions have proven to be the quickest way to make money in GTA Online, literally and in terms of gameplay. These are race missions in which players must beat the countdown timer. The faster you get to the finish line, the quicker you'll make money in the game.

Players can participate in up to three Time Trial missions: Normal Time Trial, RC Time Trial, and HSW Time Trial. While the first two are accessible to all players, the HSW Time Trial is only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users, and they must use HSW-compatible vehicles.

3) Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract - up to $1.1 million

The VIP Contract featuring Dr. Dre is one of the highest-paying non-heist missions in the game. It is a series of contact missions followed by a finale that pays a solid $1 million in cash. After four setup and nine prep missions, players can play the finale.

The setup missions also pay around $10,000, bringing the total to $100,000. The GTA Online Dr. Dre VIP Contract Mission guide contains all the information on how players can begin the contract and earn the reward. It can also be repeated, earning the same amount each time.

2) Diamond Casino Heist - $2 million to $3.5 million

The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the hardest yet most-rewarding missions in GTA Online. It is also one of the most diverse missions in the game, with players having the option to choose from multiple targets and various heist approaches. However, it cannot be played solo and requires two players in the lobby.

Each successful completion can earn players between $2 million and $3.5 million. However, some approaches impose damage penalties, causing players to lose money with each shot. Regardless, players can recoup their losses by completing the Elite Challenge.

1) Cayo Perico Heist - $900,000 to $7.1 million

The Cayo Perico Heist is the most popular solo money-grinding method in GTA Online. The mission has been subject to several nerfs and fixes, but its popularity remains high among the player base. Rockstar offers various rewards ranging from $900,000 to $1.5 million.

However, players can join forces with others to increase the total reward to $7.1 million (theoretical). This total loot amount will be distributed among all mission participants, and the leader can earn up to $2.3 million. Completing the Elite Challenge also provides additional benefits.

