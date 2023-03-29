5 best ways to make money solo in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars - The Last Dose update introduced several changes to the game, providing players new ways to earn money. The multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is a grind fest, and veteran players have been doing it for years. Although Rockstar Games intends for gamers to play with their friends, solo grinding is also a popular strategy.

The game offers a plethora of money-making methods, but not all of them are solo-friendly or worth the time and effort. This article lists the five best ways that solo players can use to make money in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best solo grinding methods in GTA Online in 2023

1) Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab is undoubtedly one of the best businesses in GTA Online, added with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is also the first business created specifically for solo grinders. While other businesses necessitate the involvement of other players at some point, the Acid Lab can be operated and maintained solely by one player.

A full batch of Acid Lab products can generate up to $237,600 in profits. If you install the equipment upgrade, the same products can be sold for $325,000. Furthermore, Rockstar provides only one vehicle to sell the entire batch regardless of quantity.

2) Selling street cars using a glitch to make millions

There is an active glitch in the game that allows players to sell any street car for exorbitant profits. YouTuber Loafee_GTA demonstrated the street car money glitch by selling an Albany Cavalcade for a profit of $2,832,900. The vehicle normally costs $60,000 and can be sold for $6,000. However, the solo money glitch increased profits by millions.

The steps are easy, and players from all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, can try them. You can sell any street vehicle for a higher profit using the glitch.

3) Cayo Perico Heist money glitch

While the Cayo Perico Heist is already one of the most profitable missions in the multiplayer game, a recently discovered GTA Online money glitch makes it even more worthwhile to grind. It is the only heist that players can complete solo, with a guaranteed payout ranging from $900,000 to $1.8 million. However, the glitch strategy boosts profits by up to $5 million every 12 minutes.

YouTuber Lokkknath demonstrated the simple steps in a video in which they claimed to have earned $5 million from the solo heist. However, players should be aware that the final payout may vary depending on the value of the primary target.

4) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are one of the most underrated money-making methods in GTA Online. These are small-scale heists that players can complete solo or with up to four other players in under 30 minutes. Rockstar Games offers eight Robbery Contracts via the Job Board inside the Auto Shop, each offering a different payout ranging from $178,000 to $375,000.

These contracts consist of two setup missions followed by a finale. While players can use any method for the setup missions, they must use gears and equipment provided by GTA Online during the finale. Additionally, players need an Auto Shop business to access these contracts.

5) Franklin Clinton’s Payphone Hits

Franklin Clinton's Payphone Hits are one of the best freemode missions for solo players to grind for quick profits. These are assassination missions in GTA Online that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Rockstar Games offers eight Payphone Hits, six of which can be completed alone.

The base payout for each mission is $15,000. However, players can earn an additional $75,000 bonus simply by following Franklin's instructions. One must also purchase and set up an Agency business to unlock these missions.

