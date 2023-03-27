GTA Online solo money glitch allows players to sell any car for millions

GTA Online players have discovered yet another money glitch that allows them to make millions quickly. Rockstar Games frequently updates the game files to keep the gameplay fair and smooth, but some glitches only come to light when players discover them.

The recently discovered money glitch allows players to sell random cars at higher prices in just a few simple steps. This article explains how GTA Online players can use this glitch to sell any vehicle for millions in the game.

How to sell free cars for millions in GTA Online

On March 24, 2023, a YouTuber named Loafee_GTA posted a video titled Sell Any Street Car For Millions New GTA 5 Money Glitch in which they explained how to use the glitch in the game.

According to the YouTuber, players must first steal any street car and store it in their personal garage. They must then swap the locations of the stolen car and the most expensive vehicle in the garage. After swapping locations, take the stolen car to the nearest LS Customs and apply any of the cheapest modifications to it. The user changed the plates to make the glitch work.

Exit LS Customs and re-enter while driving backward. As GTA Online plays the entering cutscene, you must do the following:

Open the pause menu. Go to the Online tab. Open the Options list. Set Spawn Location to the Last Location.

Next, equip the Tracker and Full Coverage modifications from the Lost/Theft Prevention list. Exit the LS Customs garage and drive back to your previous garage. Choose the most expensive car that has earlier been swapped and drive it to LS Customs.

The YouTuber warned players not to call the mechanic to deliver the car as doing so would break the glitch.

Enter LS Customs and change the plate of the expensive vehicle. Exit the location, and while the game plays the cutscene, follow the steps below:

Open the pause menu and select the Online tab. Select Jobs > Play Jobs > Rockstar Created > Missions > A Titan of a Job. Once you’re at the lobby, exit the mission.

The game should teleport you outside LS Customs with the stolen vehicle nearby. If not, the YouTuber advised repeating the aforementioned steps. Take the stolen vehicle inside the customization garage and sell it.

The YouTuber used an Albany Cavalcade for the glitch, which showed a selling price of $2,832,900. The car is normally priced at $60,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, with a resale value of $36,000. However, if you steal the vehicle and try to sell it without any glitches or modifications, the game will only pay you $6,000.

Players should remember that Rockstar Games is very strict about money glitches in multiplayer games and may take necessary actions against cheaters. The studio is also expected to make GTA 6 bug-free when it is released.

