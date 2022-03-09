5 things that should not be in GTA 6

Many fans love to theorize what should and shouldn't be in GTA 6, although it's usually the former topic gaining more traction online. Nothing is officially known about the game at the moment. Thus, everything fans "know" about the game is nothing more than speculation.

Fan speculation on what should be in GTA 6 ranges from the game taking place in Vice City to that there will be a significant focus on the single-player game's story. As far as what shouldn't be in GTA 6, one can always look at past games and see what worked and (especially) what didn't.

Five things that shouldn't be a prominent part of GTA 6

5) Mind-numbingly boring side missions

Not everybody finds purposefully boring missions to be fun as a concept (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Epsilon Program missions in GTA 5 were creative in that they were primarily designed to be as dull as possible. However, it wouldn't be fun to see this concept revisited in GTA 6, especially since it would border on being too repetitive and similar to what the previous game already did.

It should go without saying that it would be more fun for gamers if there weren't any purposefully tedious and frustrating missions.

4) Weak security for online multiplayer

GTA 6 will likely feature a multiplayer mode of some kind. GTA 5 Online is infamously profitable, so it wouldn't make sense to abandon that concept altogether from a business perspective.

That said, there are several improvements that Rockstar Games could make to make the next game's online multiplayer feel more stable. For starters, a more competent anti-cheat engine would help, as the PC version of GTA Online is notoriously full of modders and cheaters in ridiculous quantities.

3) A plethora of bugs due to a rushed launch

As exciting as many gamers are for GTA 6, one should always be wary of its quality before its launch. Otherwise, they would end up with other overly-hyped games like Cyberpunk 2077 or the GTA Trilogy. These games have their merits, but their launches were infamous and not something that GTA 6 should seek to replicate.

It's far too early to tell if this game would be riddled with bugs. The GTA Trilogy might have been associated with Rockstar Games, but that was primarily Grove Street Games' failure.

2) A large world with nothing to do

Rockstar's L.A. Noire had a deceptively large map, but there wasn't much to do in it other than the main storyline (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't many aspects of a location more boring than a large world with nothing to do. A small world with little to do isn't much better, but at least a player can get much quicker from point A to point B.

Fast travel won't entirely fix a large empty world's problems. Similarly, there will be moments when a curious player will want to explore the world. If they do that and discover that there is nothing valuable to do, it's a waste of time.

It's much better to have a small world with plenty to do than a big empty world.

1) Futuristic vehicles

Futuristic vehicles were used when the Grand Theft Auto series jumped the shark for some fans. However, it used to only be present in small quantities prior to GTA Online, to which their presence has exploded over the years.

Take Deluxo, for example. It was a standard vehicle in GTA Vice City, but it gained the ability to fly and became a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. That's not to mention some futuristic vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II, which have become a divisive topic among the community.

It would be interesting to see GTA 6 be more realistic than what fans were used to for the past several years.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen

