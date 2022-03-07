New GTA Online exploit forces PC players to join random sessions as spectators

GTA Online on PC is no stranger to hackers, as it's much easier to cheat on this version of the game. However, the latest exploit that hackers have been using seems quite bizarre. Not only are players getting bombarded with spam invites, but they're also forced to join others' sessions as spectators.

While there's a fix for spam invites, there's no way to avoid being dragged into other sessions as a spectator.

GTA Online hackers come up with bizarre exploit that harasses PC players

In addition to invite spam from spoofed accounts, players are now automatically forced into other sessions to spectate other players.



In the meantime, Speyedr provided a tool to temporarily address this,

GTA Online is a multiplayer game primarily meant to be enjoyed with friends or other players. This involves many users joining a particular session, which can be a public server or a private one.

Gamers can also join a particular session and spectate other active players in the session. However, anyone would be frustrated when forced to do this and are not allowed to play the game itself.

A new hack has emerged in the PC version of the game, which seemingly does this for unknown reasons. Users are automatically kicked out of a session they're playing in and forcibly made to join as spectators in another.

Since last week, there has been another hack on PC, that of spam invites from hacked accounts. With these two issues running simultaneously, GTA Online gamers have been quite frustrated. Rockstar hasn't yet responded to the situation, making it nearly impossible to play the game on PC right now.

Thankfully, the community has taken it upon themselves to develop fixes, and the spam invite issue has a solution. GitHub user Speyedr has developed an application (link here) that blocks all spam invites to Rockstar Games Social Club.

This is a next-generation firewall (NGFW) that can block overlay notifications from Social Club.

Players need not worry about getting banned for using the app, as it does not violate Rockstar's terms of service in any way. However, fans have been critical of the publisher for not addressing the situation, with some fans believing that they don't care about PC users.

Usually, whenever a significant exploit comes up in the game, Rockstar releases a background update to fix it. There are several hacks like god mode and more that hackers use in GTA Online, yet none have ever been fixed.

This has led to many fans believing that Rockstar is only interested in removing hacks/exploits that affect Shark Card purchases.

