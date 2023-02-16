How to get the new Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage in GTA Online?

The new GTA Online weekly update has arrived, and players are raving about it. Rockstar Games has released one of the biggest patches after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC by giving out a slew of new vehicles, properties, and other gameplay elements in one go.

The highly anticipated 50-car garage is also out, and everyone is eager to get their hands on it as soon as possible. However, the game has multiple websites for purchasing properties, and one may find themselves lost in the listings.

For the benefit of players, this article explains how to purchase and access the new Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage in GTA Online with simple steps.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Steps to purchase the new 50-car garage in GTA Online

As the name evidently implies, the Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage can store up to 50 cars in one location in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is the second largest car storage facility, following the CEO Office garage, which can hold up to 60 vehicles. However, the new one is the largest purchasable property, independent of any other attachments in the game right now.

To purchase the new garage in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Access the in-game internet using your smartphone or any other laptop with internet access. Go to the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website and click View Property Listings. The new garage should appear at the top left panel in the All tab. If you don't see it, click on the New tab, and you should see the new property named Eclipse Blvd Garage. Click on Buy. It will take you to the details page, where you can get some basic property details. Next, click on Select Interiors. The garage has three interior design options: Immaculate, Industrial, and Indulgent. After selecting any interiors, you can choose 12 accent color options for the lights to customize the look further. Once satisfied with the customization, scroll down and click the Purchase Property button. It will cost you GTA$2,740,000.

Once you've purchased the garage, return to the game screen and open the map from the pause menu. Set a waypoint to the garage icon on Eclipse Boulevard in the West Vinewood neighborhood of North Los Santos and proceed to it.

Step into the garage entrance and, after a brief cutscene, choose which floor or basement level you want to enter. The property has five floors, each of which can accommodate up to ten cars. Once inside the property, you can use the lift to reach all the other floors.

Other details about the Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage in GTA Online

While you must select an interior design when purchasing the garage, GTA Online allows you to modify each floor of the property later manually. To do so, go to the floor and select Eclipse Blvd Garage from the interaction menu. Select Customize Floor and select any option you want to apply to that specific level.

The designs will cost you extra money except for the one you purchased the first time. Select the lighting color you want to apply to the design. The new design will be applied to the floor once you have confirmed the selection.

