How to buy a garage in GTA Online - A beginner's guide

Garages are among the most underrated yet essential properties in GTA Online. They can be used to store owned vehicles in the game. These properties can house four-wheelers, motorcycles, and bicycles you buy or steal from the street.

Grand Theft Auto Online is a vehicle-centric game, and Rockstar Games provides a variety of garage options for acquiring and storing them. Garages are also among the most affordable properties in the game, making them accessible to even low-level players.

However, the game map contains a plethora of makers and indicators, making it difficult for players to identify and locate purchasable garages. This article provides a guide on how to buy a garage in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Steps to buying a vehicle garage in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online provides two types of garages in the game. It has standalone garages that function as independent properties and apartment garages that are integrated with the house.

The standalone garages are further classified into three tiers: low-end, medium-end, and high-end. Each tier has a distinct look and vehicle storage capacity.

Given below are the steps to purchase a garage in GTA Online:

Bring out your in-game phone and open the browser to connect to the internet. You can also do this on a laptop. Go to the Dynasty8realestate.com website and click on “View Property Listings.” Once entered, you will see a property map and a list of purchasable apartments and garages to the left. Scroll through the list to see all of the garages and click Buy. You can also narrow down the listings based on price, location, and tiers. When you click Buy, the website will redirect you to a new page that describes some basic information about the garage. Click on Purchase Property. If you have previously owned garages, you can trade them in for a lower price. Otherwise, select the Empty option from the list. Once done, a thank you page will appear on the website, confirming your purchase.

In GTA Online, garages start at a price of $25,000 and can reach up to $150,000. Each garage is in a different location and can house many vehicles.

The following is a list of all the garages in the game, along with character profiles:

Low-end garages (Two vehicles, one bicycle)

Popular Street, Unit 124 - $25,000 1 Strawberry Avenue - $26,000 142 Paleto Boulevard - $26,500 1932 Grapeseed Avenue - $27,500 1200 Route 68 - $28,000 197 Route 68 - $29,000 0754 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard - $29,500 2000 Great Ocean Highway - $31,500 12 Little Bighorn Avenue - $32,000 1920 Senora Way - $32,000 634 Boulevard Del Perro - $33,500 Garage Innocence Boulevard - $34,000 0897 Mirror Park Boulevard - $35,000

Medium garages (Six vehicles, two bicycles)

870 Route 68 Approach - $62,500 8754 Route 68 - $65,000 4531 Dry Dock Street - $67,500 Olympic Freeway, Unit 1 - $70,000 0432 Davis Avenue - $72,500 1905 Davis Avenue - $75,000 Popular Street, Unit 14 - $77,500 0552 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard - $80,000

High-eng garages (Ten vehicles, three bicycles)

1623 South Shambles Street - $105,000 1337 Exceptionalists Way - $112,500 Greenwich Parkway, Unit 76 - $120,000 331 Supply Street - $135,000 Popular Street, Unit 2 - $142,500 0120 Murrieta Heights - $150,000

While these are currently available garages in GTA Online, Rockstar Games is expected to release a new 50-car garage in the near future.

