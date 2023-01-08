How to buy a garage in GTA Online - A beginner's guide

Garages are among the most underrated yet essential properties in GTA Online. They can be used to store owned vehicles in the game. These properties can house four-wheelers, motorcycles, and bicycles you buy or steal from the street.
Grand Theft Auto Online is a vehicle-centric game, and Rockstar Games provides a variety of garage options for acquiring and storing them. Garages are also among the most affordable properties in the game, making them accessible to even low-level players.
However, the game map contains a plethora of makers and indicators, making it difficult for players to identify and locate purchasable garages. This article provides a guide on how to buy a garage in GTA Online.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Steps to buying a vehicle garage in GTA Online in 2023
GTA Online provides two types of garages in the game. It has standalone garages that function as independent properties and apartment garages that are integrated with the house.
The standalone garages are further classified into three tiers: low-end, medium-end, and high-end. Each tier has a distinct look and vehicle storage capacity.
Given below are the steps to purchase a garage in GTA Online:
- Bring out your in-game phone and open the browser to connect to the internet. You can also do this on a laptop.
- Go to the Dynasty8realestate.com website and click on “View Property Listings.”
- Once entered, you will see a property map and a list of purchasable apartments and garages to the left.
- Scroll through the list to see all of the garages and click Buy.
- You can also narrow down the listings based on price, location, and tiers.
- When you click Buy, the website will redirect you to a new page that describes some basic information about the garage. Click on Purchase Property.
- If you have previously owned garages, you can trade them in for a lower price. Otherwise, select the Empty option from the list.
- Once done, a thank you page will appear on the website, confirming your purchase.
In GTA Online, garages start at a price of $25,000 and can reach up to $150,000. Each garage is in a different location and can house many vehicles.
The following is a list of all the garages in the game, along with character profiles:
Low-end garages (Two vehicles, one bicycle)
- Popular Street, Unit 124 - $25,000
- 1 Strawberry Avenue - $26,000
- 142 Paleto Boulevard - $26,500
- 1932 Grapeseed Avenue - $27,500
- 1200 Route 68 - $28,000
- 197 Route 68 - $29,000
- 0754 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard - $29,500
- 2000 Great Ocean Highway - $31,500
- 12 Little Bighorn Avenue - $32,000
- 1920 Senora Way - $32,000
- 634 Boulevard Del Perro - $33,500
- Garage Innocence Boulevard - $34,000
- 0897 Mirror Park Boulevard - $35,000
Medium garages (Six vehicles, two bicycles)
- 870 Route 68 Approach - $62,500
- 8754 Route 68 - $65,000
- 4531 Dry Dock Street - $67,500
- Olympic Freeway, Unit 1 - $70,000
- 0432 Davis Avenue - $72,500
- 1905 Davis Avenue - $75,000
- Popular Street, Unit 14 - $77,500
- 0552 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard - $80,000
High-eng garages (Ten vehicles, three bicycles)
- 1623 South Shambles Street - $105,000
- 1337 Exceptionalists Way - $112,500
- Greenwich Parkway, Unit 76 - $120,000
- 331 Supply Street - $135,000
- Popular Street, Unit 2 - $142,500
- 0120 Murrieta Heights - $150,000
While these are currently available garages in GTA Online, Rockstar Games is expected to release a new 50-car garage in the near future.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki