GTA Online Payphone Hits Assassination Missions - A beginner's guide to earn extra bonuses

Payphone Hits, also known as Franklin Assassination missions, are one of the most famous missions in GTA Online. It was added in December 2021 as part of The Contract update. It also added Franklin Clinton from Story Mode to the multiplayer game.

While Lester Crest assigns assassination missions to Franklin in the base game, the latter now assigns these missions to online players. However, the payphone hits in GTA Online are much more diverse, and players can earn a lot of money if they know how to execute them.

Rockstar Games is offering 1.5x bonuses on these missions, and it is certainly a good time for new players to get started with them. This article explains how to complete the Payphone Hits Assassination Missions in GTA Online to earn the extra bonus every time.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The rewards mentioned here are from normal mode.

How to complete Payphone Hits Assassination Missions like a pro and maximize profits in GTA Online

To unlock the Payphone Hits Assassination Missions, Grand Theft Auto Online players must first purchase and set up their Agency businesses.

Navigate to the Dynasty 8 Executive website and select Agencies from the list. Rockstar Games has four agencies for sale, ranging in price from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. The locations and prices are as follows:

Little Seoul - $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals - $2,145,000

Rockford Hills - $2,415,000

Hawick - $2,830,000

You can also opt for interior customization, an armory, accommodation, and a vehicle workshop. These are optional choices that do not necessarily have any effect on Payphone Hits missions. Still, the armory and vehicle workshop will provide you with improved weapons and vehicles to help you complete them quickly.

Once you purchase an Agency and set it up, Franklin Clinton will be unlocked in GTA Online. Register as a CEO, VIP, or MC Club president to access the office computer inside your cabin. The game requires you to finally complete three Security Contracts to unlock Payphone Hits missions.

The Security Contracts are free-mode jobs that can be easily completed within half an hour. Once you have completed all three of them, Franklin will call you, notifying you about some "big ticket type" confidential works that are only safe to discuss on public payphones.

There are two types of Payphone Hits: single-player and two-player minimum. Single-player assassination missions in GTA Online are as follows:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

The multiplayer assassination missions are as follows:

The Dealers

The Hitmen

Each mission will assign you one to eight targets to assassinate within the time limit. GTA Online usually gives you 15 minutes to complete these missions. Each mission has a base reward of $15,000. However, players can earn an additional $75,000 bonus, bringing their total earnings to $85,000.

Each mission has a different requirement for bonus rewards, and Franklin will notify you about it a few minutes after you begin the mission. You can use your own convenient method to kill the target or follow the steps outlined by Franklin in the text message to earn the $75,000 reward money.

With the increased rewards this week, GTA Online players can earn up to $127,500 from each Payphone Hit mission.

