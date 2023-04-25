5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online after the 420 update

The GTA Online grind fest can sometimes be tedious, especially when you have to complete long missions to get paid. While these missions offer the best rewards in the multiplayer game, many players also frequently look for the quickest ways to make decent money.

The most recent 420 update increased the payouts for several missions, and these benefits will be in effect until Thursday before the next weekly update arrives. While regular players are already grinding these missions for the most benefit, this article lists the five quickest ways for GTA Online players to make money after the last update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Lamar Contact Missions, Payphone Hits, and three other ways to make money fast in GTA Online

1) Lamar Contact Missions

Lamar Contact Missions are some of the best ways to make quick money in GTA Online. These missions are primarily popular among new players as Rockstar Games provides them at an early stage. However, following the most recent weekly update, they now pay three times as much cash and RP, increasing their replayability even more.

The series consists of seven missions, each with its own unique assignment. You can play them alone or in groups of up to three other people. Each mission takes about five minutes to complete and pays about $20,000. With 3x benefits, players can earn up to $60,000 every five minutes.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials are arguably one of the best-paying free-roam missions in GTA Online in 2023. Most players ignore them because they are unaware of the rewards these missions provide. However, veteran players have been grinding them for years to reap the most benefits in the shortest amount of time.

The Time Trial missions and their rewards are as follows:

Normal Time Trial -$100,000

RC Time Trial - $100,000

HSW Time Trial - $250,000

Each mission takes about two to three minutes to complete. These are entirely solo missions that can be carried out at any time. Each week, Rockstar Games changes the race course, providing players with a new challenge for the reward.

3) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are one of the most popular missions in the game since Story Mode. However, Rockstar has improved its gameplay and rewards in GTA Online, making it highly replayable for extra money. Each mission offers a base reward of $15,000 with an additional bonus of $70,000. However, players must follow the mission instructions to grab the extra money.

The multiplayer game includes eight missions divided into two categories. While six of them can be completed solo, the other two require at least two players in your organization to spawn. GTA Online players can complete each mission within five to 10 minutes.

4) Nightclub

Nightclubs are one of the best ways to make a passive income in GTA Online. Although it is primarily an active business that requires direct participation from players, the locker inside the office generates profits of up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes.

To maximize profits, owners must maintain the popularity of their Nightclubs. Lower popularity leads to lower profits, which can drop to $1,500 per in-game day. The business provides several ways to increase popularity, and players must resort to them on a regular basis to manage the Nightclub.

5) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is a major business in GTA Online that also provides several ways to earn quick cash. Auto Shop Client Jobs are some of the most popular missions, with pay rates of up to $90,000 per mission. These are delivery missions in which you must repair and bring the vehicle to the customer.

Each mission takes about five minutes to complete, depending on your driving abilities. Players should keep in mind that damaging the vehicle while delivering reduces the final reward. To get around this, destroy the vehicle completely and restart the mission from the Auto Shop in GTA Online.

