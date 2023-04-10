5 ways to make the most money in GTA Online with little investment (April 2023)

The grind-fest in GTA Online is a never-ending process that forces players to look for new ways to make money. While veteran players have already established most of their businesses and have plenty of money to spare, newcomers are on a tight budget. Although heists are the best way to make money in GTA Online, they include several instances where players must spend their money before earning it.

This article lists the five best ways GTA Online players can make money without spending much.

Stash Houses and 4 other low-cost ways to make money in GTA Online

1) Acid Lab

The GTA Online Acid Lab business is undoubtedly one of the best ways to make money in the game in 2023. While players must purchase from other companies to make money from them, Rockstar Games provides the Acid Lab for free, eliminating the initial investment. Although the equipment upgrade costs an additional $237,600, it is optional and can be saved for later.

The resupply cost is low compared to other businesses in the game. A batch of Acid Lab supplies costs $60,000, whereas other companies cost $75,000. Profits from the Acid Lab are also significantly higher. Players can earn up to $335,200 every four hours.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials are one of the most underappreciated methods of earning money in GTA Online. Most players avoid them out of ignorance. These are solo free mode races in which players must race against the clock. Unlike other races in the game, Rockstar Games allows most of the in-game vehicles to be used in these races (except HSW Time Trial), including accessible NPC vehicles.

Players can participate in three Time Trial missions: Normal Time Trial, RC Time Trial, and HSW Time Trial. While the first two are available to everyone, the third is exclusive to the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Furthermore, the first two offer prizes of $100,000 each, whereas the HSW Time Trail offers a solid $250,000.

3) Smuggler Cache

The Smuggler Cache is a random accessible mode event that is a beneficial money-making method for new players in GTA Online. During free roam, players may come across a damaged aircraft sending distress signals. If you decide to follow the plane, it will land in a body of water and drop a cache worth $25,000.

Sometimes the game spawns flares, and players must follow them to find the plane. The outcome is the same in both cases, and players can make easy money without spending a dime. However, one must know the automatic two-star wanted level during the extraction.

4) Stash Houses

The GTA Online Stash Houses mission is also a random event in which players must break into a specific building and steal goods from enemies. While the mission primarily rewards with supplies for owned businesses, players who don't have them can earn up to $30,000 in cash.

Rockstar Games resets these missions daily, and new players can repeat them to earn up to $210,000 a week. While the tasks are simple and can be completed in 2-3 minutes, one must know the armed enemies inside and outside the Stash Houses.

5) Daily objectives

Daily objectives are also one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online without any initial investment. As the name implies, these are daily challenges that players must complete to earn some extra cash. Rockstar Games provides players with three random tasks every day. Each task is worth $10,000, and completing all three can cost you $30,000.

GTA Online players can also maintain a daily streak to earn additional rewards. If you retain a seven-day bar, Rockstar will reward you with a bonus of $150,000 and 20,000 RP. Players extending their streak to 28 days will receive an additional $750,000 and 50,000 RP.

