5 ways to make money in GTA Online as beginners (post-The Last Dose update)

GTA Online is one of the least beginner-friendly games, and new players frequently struggle to begin their criminal adventures. Although Rockstar Games provides many ways to make money, most of them require some prerequisite, leaving players with little experience with only a few options.

However, each DLC update has added several missions that can be completed even by low-level players. These missions offer low rewards compared to mainstream jobs, such as businesses and heists, but they are excellent options for giving your GTA Online journey a humble start.

This article lists five ways new players can make a decent amount of money in GTA Online in 2023.

Time Trials, Delivery missions, and three other ways to make money in GTA Online as a beginner

1) Time Trials

Time Trials are widely regarded as one of the best and fastest ways to make money in GTA Online. These are open-world race missions in which any player can compete alone. However, the goal is to beat the time limit and arrive at the destination while dodging the traffic and other players in the session.

Rockstar Games offer three weekly Time Trials: Normal Time Trial (reward: $100,000), RC Time Trial (reward: $100,000), and HSW Time Trial (reward: $250,000). While the first two missions are available for players across all gaming platforms, the HSW Time Trial is exclusive to next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

2) Stash Houses

Stash Houses is one of the latest free-mode daily events added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. These are robbery missions in which players must break into a designated stash house location, kill the members inside, unlock the safe, steal the goods, and successfully flee the scene.

If you have any MC or CEO Office business in the game, the stolen items will be supplied to one of them while rewarding you with a random amount of money. If not, Rockstar will give you 1000 RP and $30,000 in cash. The Stash House is indicated on the map by a purple house icon with a round target marker.

3) G’s Caches

The G's Caches event is also one of the newest daily missions added to the Winter DLC. Unlike Stash Houses, GTA Online players must search a specific location on the map, identify a sealed package, and steal it to receive rewards such as ammo, full snacks, RP, and cash ranging from $15,000 to $22,250.

While the mission appears to be simple, finding the package is the most challenging part, as it does not spawn in the precise spot on the map. However, GTA Online players can locate the G's Cache by following an indistinct beeping tone. After collecting the package, players should also be aware of the two-star wanted level.

4) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is one of the best solo and beginner-friendly businesses in GTA Online. Rockstar Games technically provides the business for free, but players must complete the First Dose series missions to obtain it.

Once established, the mobile business will generate profits of up to $237,600 every six hours. However, players can upgrade the Acid Lab equipment by spending an additional $250,000, which increases profits by up to $335,200 every four hours.

5) Delivery missions

GTA Online has five delivery missions, each belonging to a specific type of business. After The Last Dose update, players can complete the Ammu-Nation Contract, MC Clubhouse Bike Service Delivery, Export Mixed Goods from Warehouses, Auto Shop Client service, and Exotic Vehicle Exports.

One must have the businesses mentioned above to unlock these missions. While the Ammu-Nation Contract and Export Mixed Goods each offer a solid $50,000, the Exotic Exports offer $20,000 per vehicle and a daily completion bonus of $100,000. The Bike Service Delivery and Auto Shop Client services each pay $50,000, but the amount can be reduced if the vehicle is damaged.

