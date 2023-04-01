How to upgrade GTA Online Acid Lab after The Last Dose update

The Acid Lab in GTA Online is a lucrative business that can earn solo players a considerable sum of money. It was introduced in the Grand Theft Auto Online Los Santos Drug Wars: First Dose update and can be upgraded and customized in The Freakshop. However, the upgrade process is considerably more challenging than for other businesses in the game.

While other businesses can be upgraded instantly, the Acid Lab requires a series of missions to be completed before all the features are unlocked. Each mission is fairly long and has extended cooldown periods, making the overall process very tedious.

This article aims to help players by providing tips on how to unlock and apply Acid Lab upgrades in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Steps to upgrade the Acid Lab business in GTA Online

The GTA Online Acid Lab is situated behind the back of the MTL Brickade 6x6, and most regular upgrades to the vehicle also get applied to it.

To access the upgrades for the vehicle, walk to the customization area (hammer and screwdriver icon) inside The Freakshop and press the required button to access the Vehicle Workshop menu. Then select Customize Acid Lab. There you’ll find a list of customization options, including armor, engine, brakes, and more.

This will modify the Brickade 6x6 truck and the outer sides of the Acid Lab. However, to unlock the Acid Lab equipment upgrade, GTA Online players must first complete 10 Fooligan Jobs.

These are freemode missions offered by Dax. Players who have completed the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission and set up The Freakshop can call Dax from their in-game phones to request a Fooligan Job.

GTA Online offers a total of five Fooligan Jobs. Each is unique and has different objectives related to The Freakshop and the Fooliganz group. They are as follows:

Crop Dustin'

Heavy Metal

Liquid Assets

Working Remotely

Write-Off

Each mission takes five to 10 minutes to complete depending on the player's skills. However, Rockstar Games imposes an in-game day or 48 real-life minute cooldown period between each mission, and you must wait for the entire duration to get to the next mission and repeat the entire series once again.

Once you’ve completed all five Fooligan Jobs twice (10 jobs in total), you’ll unlock the Acid Lab equipment upgrades in GTA Online.

To access the customization options for the Brickade 6x6, head to The Freakshop and follow the steps mentioned above. This time, you'll find the Acid Lab Upgrades option at the top. Select Equipment Upgrade, which will cost an additional $250,000.

Once you've made the upgrade purchase, it will be instantly applied to your Acid Lab. Without upgrades, the mobile business makes a profit of $237,600 in six hours, but after upgrading the equipment, it will generate $335,200 in four hours, making it a much more profitable investment.

Poll : Have you upgraded your Acid Lab yet? Yes No 0 votes