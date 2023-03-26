All 5 Dax Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Upon finishing the six First Dose missions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, players unlock a set of side missions known as Fooligan Jobs. These contain relatively simple tasks that they can complete to earn extra money and RP. To set one up, players need to call Dax from their mobile phones. Once the call connects, they will have the option to request work and take up a Fooligan Job.

There are a total of five Fooligan Jobs available in in GTA Online, and they are randomly assigned. Here is a quick rundown of what they entail.

Liquid Assets and 4 other Dax Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online

1) Working Remotely

In this mission, you are first tasked with stealing a GoPostal van. Once this is done, Dax instructs you to get a remote bomb installed in it from Los Santos Customs. You then head to a Lost MC hideout marked on the map.

Upon arriving at the hideout, all you have to do is park the van in a shed next to a gas tank and sneak off the property. You must avoid getting close to the Lost MC members as this will blow their cover. The bomb can be detonated once at a safe distance from the van. A wanted-level will get activated, getting rid of which will complete the mission.

2) Liquid Assets

Liquid Assets tasks you with contaminating a weed farm run by the Epsilon Program. Hazardous materials need to be collected from a truck, following which you have to head over to the weed farm and contanimate its water supply. There will be a few guards inside who can be easily eliminated.

However, while exiting the farm, you will accidentally inhale the psychedelics and have to fight off various enemies in a state of trance. The battle goes on until you faint, which completes this GTA Online mission.

3) Heavy Metal

This mission requires you to recover stolen copper wires from rivals. You have to reach Stab City and search in the red circle marked on the mini-map to find and eliminate the rival boss.

Once the rival boss is killed, GTA Online will instruct you to take a photo of him and send it to Dax. The latter will respond with a text message, and the location of the vehicle with the stolen items will pop up on the map. To end the mission, players will have to deliver the car to a drop-off location.

4) Crop Dustin'

The objective here is to destroy crops in legalized weed farms by fitting a Duster plane with herbicides and spraying them over different fields. Like Heavy Metal, players will first have to collect the chemicals and then steal the aircraft from Paleto Bay after fighting off the guards protecting it.

The game will prompt a button that you have to hold in order to spray the chemicals over the fields. Following that, you have to chase and destroy a tanker truck, which will be fairly easy. Once you get away from the wreckage, the GTA Online mission will be completed.

5) Write-Off

Write-Off tasks you with destroying muiltple Merryweather delivery trucks and boats. A helicopter is also made available on an airstrip in Blaine County for the purpose of this mission, and it is guarded by a single Merryweather mercenary.

The chopper has the Missile Lock-On ability, making it really easy to eliminate delivery vehicles. One of them, though, is an armored truck that can withstand numerous missile strikes and shoot back, so you must take extreme caution near it. Subsequently, you have to travel to a Merryweather depot, where you will fight off many guards and destroy additional supply vehicles to finish the quest.

Poll : Do you think more Fooligan Jobs should be added to GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes