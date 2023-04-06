5 lesser-known money hacks in GTA Online that still work in 2023

The grind in GTA Online can be tedious at times, prompting players to look for alternate money-making methods frequently. Fortunately, Rockstar Games provides a plethora of ways one can earn some cash, with heists offering the largest amount. However, these take time to prepare for and complete and often require multiple players to pull off.

The community has discovered several money-making hacks that provide extra income even when one is not attempting heists or selling businesses. While the majority of these methods yield very little cash, a few offer an adequate sum of money.

This article lists five GTA Online hacks that players can use to boost their capital in 2023, which they might not know about.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Daily objectives, exotic vehicle exports, and three other money hacks to earn extra money in GTA Online

1) Daily objectives

Daily objectives are one of the most overlooked features and money-making methods in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added them in 2015 as part of the Heists update, and they have been an integral aspect of this game ever since. As the name implies, these are tasks that players can complete regularly.

Every day, the game presents three random tasks and missions. If you complete them all, Rockstar will grant you $30,000 and 5,000 RP. Furthermore, if you maintain a seven-day streak of completing objectives, you will receive an additional bonus of $150,000 and 20,000 RP. You can also extend it to 28 days, at which point the game will reward you with $750,000 and 50,000 RP.

2) Auto Shop Client Jobs

Auto Shop Client Jobs are a great way to make money periodically in GTA Online. However, players must first purchase and establish an Auto Shop business to unlock the feature. During the purchase, select both staff members and an additional car lift to increase the cash flow.

Once everything is in place, random NPCs will drop their vehicles off at the Auto Shop for repairs, upgrades, and deliveries. Players must upgrade them and take them to the customer's doorstep to earn up to $50,000. You can also assign staff members to deliver them; however, they are notorious for damaging vehicles and reducing profits.

3) Exotic Vehicle Exports

Exotic Vehicle Exports are part of the GTA Online Auto Shop business. Players must find 10 exotic cars and drive them to the docks. Although these are daily missions, the vehicles spawn randomly throughout Los Santos and Blaine County.

Each successful delivery pays $20,000 in GTA Online. Once you've exported all 10 vehicles for the day, Rockstar Games will offer you an additional $100,000 and 50 Reputation Points in the LS Car Meet.

4) Smuggler Cache

The Smuggler Cache is a random event in GTA Online, in which players must follow a falling aircraft and collect a cache to earn $25,000. The event can occur in two ways: random flares appearing on the map leading to the site and the plane directly spawning near the player.

In both cases, the aircraft will remain in the air for a few seconds before descending into a body of water. While fetching the package, players must also be aware of the two-star wanted level.

5) MC Clubhouse Bike Service Delivery

The MC Clubhouse Bike Service Delivery is a relatively new mission added as part of the GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises update in July 2022. Players who have a Custom Bike Shop in their MC Clubhouses can use it to make profits similar to Auto Shop Client Jobs.

Random customers will occasionally drop off their motorcycles for repair and delivery. Players can modify the vehicle and return it for a solid $50,000 reward. Damage to the vehicle will significantly reduce profit. While the Auto Shop has delivery personnel, MC Clubhouses do not, and players must deliver the motorcycle themselves.

