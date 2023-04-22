5 best ways to earn passive money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online is all about making money and expanding one's criminal empire. Rockstar Games offers a wide range of ways through which players can earn money in the popular multiplayer title. As such, these income methods are primarily divided into two categories: active and passive.

As the names imply, active income sources require players' direct involvement in order to generate profits, whereas passive income sources are able to continuously make money in the background while players are engaged in other activities in GTA Online. This article lists the five best passive income sources through which GTA Online players can earn money in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

A closer look at the Nightclub, MC Clubhouse, and three other passive income sources in GTA Online in 2023

5) Agency Safe

The Agency Safe is one of the most underrated ways to make money in GTA Online. Essentially, it's a locker that can be found inside the Agency office, on the left side of the wall behind the chair. Although the Agency features several different ways to make money, the Safe is the only option to generate profits passively.

A newly established Agency produces $250 per in-game day, which equates to approximately 48 real-life minutes. While this amount is too small to be considered profitable, players can keep the money in the safe for a longer period of time and collect a lump sum later on. However, it should be mentioned that the safe will stop generating profits once it reaches its threshold limit of $250,000.

4) Arcade Safe

Similar to the Agency, the Arcade business also has a safe locker in the player’s office. It saves the daily profits made by the GTA Online business while the player is active. This amount is directly proportional to the number of games in the Arcade. Basically, the more gaming machines you have in your establishment, the more money you'll make.

The maximum possible revenue is $5,000 per in-game day. Once you reach that level, Arcade Safe will generate profits of up to $100,000 after which it will stop generating money. Players are advised to consistently keep an eye on the locker to maximize profits from the business.

3) MC Clubhouse Bar

The MC Clubhouse Bar is one of the latest passive income sources in GTA Online and was added with The Criminal Enterprises DLC in July 2022. Following the update, the Clubhouse now attracts NPC customers and generates profits from drinks that they purchase at the Bar.

Although the rate of profit generation is currently unknown, the MC Clubhouse in GTA Online can store up to $100,000. The collected money can be found inside a bag behind the laptop in the player's office. To keep the money flowing, the bar must be restocked on a regular basis. To do so, speak to Sindy, the bartender, who will assign you resupply missions.

2) Auto Shop Client Jobs

Auto Shop Client Jobs are amongst the most popular and reliable methods to earn money in GTA Online in 2023. This is a vehicle repair service in which players must customize NPC customers' cars and deliver them to earn money. This particular work can either be done actively or passively.

Players who have both staff members and car lifts in their Auto Shops can simply repair the client's vehicle and assign them to deliver. This allows you to participate in other activities while your staff delivers the vehicle. However, they are prone to damaging the car, which may reduce your total profit.

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub is undoubtedly the best passive money-making business in the game. Similar to the Agency and Arcade, it also has a Safe that stores the business' profits. As expected, the Nightclub generates the most amount of money, up to $50,000 per in-game day.

To keep the money flowing, GTA Online players must keep their Nightclubs popular. The popularity indicator has five bars and keeping all of them filled yields the highest profits. Furthermore, the game offers several minor missions to maintain the popularity of this particular business. It should be noted that the money must be withdrawn from the Safe whenever it reaches $250,000.

