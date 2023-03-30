5 best Clubhouse locations in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Motorcycle Clubhouses are one of the best passive businesses in GTA Online, serving as a front end for various MC Club-related businesses. Rockstar Games first introduced these with the Bikers DLC back in 2016, with a major update and improvement made to it with The Criminal Enterprises DLC in 2022. Currently, the multiplayer game offers 12 Clubhouses, which can be purchased by players and are spread all across the map.

Compared to other establishments, these Clubhouses are relatively cheap, allowing even low-level or new players to purchase them. While some establishments have only one floor, others have two as they're far more spacious, but are generally more expensive. Players can purchase them from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for prices ranging from $200,000 to $495,000.

This article lists the five best Clubhouse locations for GTA Online players to purchase in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best locations to establish MC Clubhouses in GTA Online in 2023

1) Great Chaparral Clubhouse

The Great Chaparral Clubhouse is arguably one of the best and most popular Clubhouses in GTA Online. It can be found near 101 Route 68 in Great Chaparral. Interestingly, this location is roughly in the center of the map, both lengthwise and widthwise.

One can easily access the Great Ocean Highway and Senora Freeway with just a few minutes of driving. Furthermore, it's also the cheapest Clubhouse in the game with a starting price of $200,000. It should be noted that players who own the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack can claim this property for free.

2) Grapeseed Clubhouse

The Grapeseed Clubhouse is another great location that's fairly close to the Senora Freeway. This property is a two-story building near 2111 East Joshua Road and is just a few meters away from the Freeway. Rockstar Games provides both floors as the Clubhouse, with each floor housing different amenities.

Although it's located on the northeast side of the map, easy access to the Senora Freeway makes it a popular choice amongst players. Additionally, Sandy Shores Airfield and McKenzie Field runways are somewhat close to this Clubhouse as well. Interested players can purchase it for $225,000 in GTA Online.

3) Del Perro Beach Clubhouse

The Del Perro Beach Clubhouse is located in the heart of Del Perro Beach, with easy access to the Great Ocean Highway, the Del Perro Freeway, and the Pacific Ocean. Situated on the southwest side of the map, far from Paleto Bay, GTA Online players can quickly reach any location within Los Santos from here.

Similar to most of the other Clubhouses in GTA Online, it's a one-story building with a small area in front. This property is available on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for a starting price of $360,000.

4) La Mesa Clubhouse

The La Mesa Clubhouse is located at 137 Capital Boulevard, La Mesa, Los Santos. The establishment is located in an urban area, just a few meters from the Elysian Fields Freeway (Route 20), Olympic Freeway, Del Perro Freeway, and Palomino Freeway.

As a two-story Clubhouse that boasts plenty of space, GTA Online players who frequently conduct business in Los Santos County should consider purchasing this for greater ease of access within the area. Available at a starting price of $449,000, it's one of the most expensive Clubhouses in the game.

5) Hawick Clubhouse

The Hawick Clubhouse is another popular MC Clubhouse amongst GTA Online players, thanks to its location and convenience. It can be found at 1778 Hawick Avenue, right in the middle of Los Santos and Blaine County.

Since the area is conveniently connected to the Del Perro Freeway, Los Santos Freeway, and Great Ocean Highway, players can easily travel in all four directions of the map. Furthermore, they can take a shortcut to Blaine County through Vinewood Hills. At present, it's the most expensive MC Clubhouse in the game with a starting price of $495,000.

When choosing a Clubhouse, players should keep in mind that they aren't active businesses that require constant engagement. Therefore, the location should be chosen based on one's budget and preferences.

Poll : Do you own an MC Clubhouse in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes