GTA Online frozen glitch allows solo players to earn $10 million every few minutes

Frozen money glitches are incredibly common in GTA Online. Although Rockstar Games has fixed several such glitches in the past, players have recently discovered a way to earn money from them.

On April 16, 2023, a YouTuber named ZEHYPER shared a trick that allows solo players to earn millions in a matter of minutes. Their YouTube video titled, “Frozen Money Glitch! $10 Million Every 5 Minutes!,” demonstrated how players on PlayStation 4 can easily earn money.

The user also mentioned that the glitch can be used by Xbox and PlayStation 5 owners as long as they have an older version of the game.

How to use GTA Online frozen glitch to earn money in 2023

Log into any multiplayer session in GTA Online and open the Pause menu. Open the Online tab and select Swap Character.

On the character selection screen, select your second character and delete it. Next, create a new character and choose Edit. An alert screen will appear asking for your permission to copy the progress of the first character to the new one. You must press Yes.

In the character editing screen, you can directly choose Save & Continue without changing anything in the new character. The game should take you to a new session.

Open the phone, go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website, and buy any vehicle. According to ZEHYPER, the GTA Online money glitch works with any vehicle, but they recommend purchasing the Imponte Deluxo.

If you have enough money, you can purchase multiple Deluxos. To do so, press the back button twice (Circle on PlayStation) and buy as many Deluxos as you can.

According to ZEHYPER, once this is done, you should stay on the sold screen of the website and follow the steps below:

Press the Home button on your PlayStation controller. Go to Settings and select Network. Uncheck Connect to the Internet option, wait for 10 seconds, and then connect to the internet again. Xbox users also have to disconnect their internet connection, wait for 10 seconds, and then reconnect. Go back to the game and press Yes on the prompt to return to Story Mode. After loading into Story Mode, join a GTA Online Invite Only session. A new prompt will appear asking you to change your character’s appearance, select No.

Once you've loaded into a session, check your bank balance. According to the YouTuber, if you have the same amount as before purchasing the vehicle, the GTA Online glitch has worked properly. You can then call the mechanic to have the newly purchased Deluxo delivered and sell it to any Los Santos Customs.

ZEHYPER sold their Deluxo for approximately $2.8 million. Once you've sold all of your vehicles, deposit the amount into your bank account so that it can be transferred to your main profile.

The YouTuber also mentioned that players can delete the second character, create a new one, and repeat the glitch to make quick money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Players should use this exploit with caution as Rockstar Games may ban them for abusing the game mechanics.

