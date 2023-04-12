GTA Online glitch allows players to get Railgun without spending any money

The Railgun is one of the newest weapons in GTA Online. It costs $730,000 in the game, but a YouTuber called BORSA GTA recently shared a trick that allows players to acquire it for free.

The weapon is exclusive to the Gun Van mobile store and is subject to availability. Rockstar Games shuffles the Gun Van inventory every week, and players may not find the Railgun at times.

However, BORSA GTA’s trick can provide you with a Railgun even when it is not in stock. The content creator also shared a few methods to buy ammo for the weapon after acquiring it.

This trick works for all platforms, including the latest-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

How to get the Railgun for free in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

On March 21, 2023, BORSA GTA posted a video titled "How To Get The Railgun Free...No Gun Van Location, Gun Map, & Railgun Ammo," in which they demonstrated how players can obtain the futuristic weapon for free. While other GTA Online money glitches increase players' profits, this one helps save their investment for the weapon.

According to the YouTuber, players must first disable their custom weapon loadout from the Interaction menu. The content creator also provided a list of jobs for all platforms that players should bookmark on their Rockstar Social Club accounts. Job links for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S can be found in the description of the video on YouTube.

Once this is done, restart the game or find a new session to load the bookmarked job into the title. Then, proceed as follows:

Open Pause menu > Online tab > Jobs > Play Job > Bookmarked > Deathmatches > Select Railgun Early. Start the Railgun Early job, invite a friend or random player into the lobby, and launch the mission. You should have the Railgun in the Heavy Weapons category. If not, exit and restart the mission until you get it. Once you’ve got the Railgun, exit the mission for the final time.

This will unlock the Railgun in GTA Online for both players. After spawning back into a normal lobby, check and confirm if the weapon is in the Weapon Wheel.

BORSA GTA also advised players to change their outfits in order to force save the game along with the Railgun.

To buy ammo for the weapon, the YouTuber highlighted four methods, other than the Gun Van in GTA Online. Players can call Merryweather and request an ammo drop; register as CEO and request an ammo drop from CEO Abilities; call Franklin and request Supply Stash; or buy all ammo from the Interaction Menu.

While this trick is simple, players should use it at their own risk as Rockstar Games is known to be very aggressive towards money glitches in GTA Online.

