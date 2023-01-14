Is it worth getting the Railgun in GTA Online?

The Coil Railgun is the newest addition to GTA Online and has quickly become the talk of the town. Although the weapon is already available in both versions of the game, Story Mode and Multiplayer, Rockstar Games added it to the online version with the most recent weekly update on January 12, 2023.

However, the gaming studio significantly nerfed the Railgun prior to its multiplayer release. Despite being known as one of the most potent weapons in Story Mode, it has a different mechanism in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Additionally, the price of the weapon has skyrocketed in the multiplayer version. These factors prompted players to question whether it would be a good investment.

This article discusses each aspect of the Railgun in GTA Online and whether or not it is worthwhile to acquire.

Things to consider before getting the Coil Railgun in GTA Online

The Coil Railgun is an experimental, military-grade, futuristic weapon in GTA Online. Rockstar Games made it available to all players in the game as part of the continuation of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

In GTA 5, the weapon's firepower has a velocity of 7200 KPH. However, in GTA Online, it has been reduced to 2700 KPH. While it can kill regular players with a single shot, its damage rate is somewhat skewed, necessitating two shots at times.

Many YouTubers also claim that while a single shot takes away around 99% of the victim’s health, they usually die from fall damage after being hit by the weapon. Lucky players can withstand the shot and quickly fill their health bar with snacks.

Another thing to remember is that the Railgun does not automatically lock onto other players in GTA Online. Even if you play the game in "Assisted Aim-Full" mode, it will not lock onto other players on foot or in vehicles. Similar to snipers, the Widowmaker, and other heavy weapons, it will simply point in the direction the user is facing without locking into anything.

Rockstar Games also disables the Railgun in some missions. It can only be used in missions that take place during free-roaming or other random events. While the weapon has a capacity of 20 rounds of ammunition, its firepower is slow and requires reloading after each shot.

Although it can kill cops, NPCs, and unarmed vehicles in a single shot, armored vehicles will require multiple shots and refilling. As seen in the video below, the Buffalo STX with Imani Tech armor can withstand nine shots from the weapon.

Other armored vehicles and the firepower required to destroy them in Grand Theft Auto Online are as follows:

Oppressor MK 2 - One shot

Armored Kuruma - One shot

Valkyrie - One shot

Sparrow - One shot

Hydra - Three rounds

Savage - Three rounds

Khanjali Tank - 17 rounds

Nightshark - 20 rounds

Avenger - 20 rounds

MOC Cab - 50 rounds

Terrorbyte - 76 rounds

Brickade 6x6/Acid Lab - 107 rounds

The Railgun is definitely worth it in GTA Online

The Railgun is a powerful weapon that can be extremely useful in free-roam missions and when dealing with cops or enemies in Grand Theft Auto Online. It costs $657,00 and can be purchased from the Gun Van store.

