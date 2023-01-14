How to get Railgun in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to unlock the ultimate weapon

With the latest weekly update, the Railgun has finally been added to the free roam in GTA Online. Although the weapon was already present, Rockstar Games restricted its availability to specific missions. However, the update on Thursday made it available to all players.

New weapons are usually obtained through the Ammu-Nation store or by completing specific missions. However, Rockstar Games released the Railgun in an unpredictable way. Players must look for a new business and buy the gun from there. However, the said business also changes its offering periodically, and one must get the weapon till stocks remain.

This article describes how one can unlock the Railgun and acquire it in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Steps to obtain the new Railgun in GTA Online

The Railgun was added to GTA Online as part of the continuation of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Rockstar Games released the military-grade futuristic weapon in free roam with the weekly update on January 12, 2023. While the gun itself is an independent addition, it comes with a new business called the Gun Van.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/ls52z6eEpj

It cannot be found in Ammu-Nations or any other armory owned by the player. One must go to the Gun Van and scroll through its offerings until they find the Railgun and buy it.

However, the Gun Van is a mobile business that changes its location daily in GTA Online. In its official newswire, Rockstar Games described the new store as follows:

“Enter the Gun Van, a Vapid Speedo filled with a weekly rotating inventory of top-of-the-line weapons, ammunition, and armor…Due to this gray-market status, the Speedo must move regularly to avoid attracting too much attention.”

Players must first find the Gun Van on the map to purchase the Railgun. According to reports, the mobile business has 30 possible spawn locations. Players must explore these areas to find the vehicle and approach it to buy firearms.

One thing to remember is that, unlike other businesses and important locations in GTA Online, the Gun Van cannot be found by simply looking at the map. The vehicle does not generate a marker until you are close to its spawn location.

On release day, it spawned at Palmer-Taylor Power Station, near Senora Way, San Chianski Mountain Range, Los Santos County. However, today, the mobile store is behind the Hookies Restaurant, located near the Great Ocean Highway in North Chumash.

The spawn location of the Gun Van in Grand Theft Auto Online on January 13, 2023 (Image via GTA Fandom)

Players must visit the location to spawn a vehicle marker with a gun icon on the map. As they approach the vehicle, the back doors will open, revealing the weapon collection and the unnamed Gun Van Seller. To access the weapons list, press the relevant button.

The Gun Van specializes in three types of combat items: weapons, throwables, and body armor. GTA Online players must open the weapons list and scroll down until the Railgun appears. Once found, it can be purchased for $657,000.

The weapon can also be customized in the Gun Van. However, Rockstar Games only allows players to equip ammo and some tint decorations in the game.

