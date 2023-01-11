Top 5 weapon mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) features numerous mods, making it an exciting game. Rockstar Games allows players to customize their Story Mode experience by installing various mods and birthing a massive modding community.

While players have different preferences for the game and mods, weapon mods are among the most downloaded patches within the community. Although Rockstar added various arms and weapons to the game upon launch, it's still short of the massive library created by the modding community.

This article lists five of the best GTA 5 weapon mods to use in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All mods mentioned in the article are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Light Emitting Futuristic Sword, Powerful Homing Launcher, and three other GTA 5 weapons to try in 2023

5) StormBreaker

The mighty Thor with the Stormbreaker as seen in the mod (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Stormbreaker is one of the latest weapons yielded by Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Modder, aka_GreenTea, has created a patch that brings this powerful weapon to Grand Theft Auto 5.

According to the modder, the Stormbreaker has a new model with HD textures and collision effects. When using the axe, two bars indicate the weapon's power and stats in the bottom left corner of the screen.

While the axe has been a part of Marvel Movies since 2019, the modder has taken inspiration from the popular American action/adventure film Thor: Love and Thunder.

4) Powerful Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is one of the most lethal weapons in Grand Theft Auto V and its multiplayer mode. It is known for aggressively tracking enemies and killing them in a single shot or two. However, Rockstar Games modified the weapon to provide players with a scaled-down version.

To unlock its full potential, modder Dima4887 created a patch called Powerful Homing Launcher, which easily outperforms the original weapon. The following are some of the features included in the mod:

Increased missile speeds. Increased missile damage. Even powerful tanks can be destroyed in one or two shots. Increased locking range of the missiles.

3) Light Emitting Futuristic Sword

Interestingly, GTA 5 is devoid of swords. Although Rockstar Games previously included the Katana in some of the 3D Universe games, it is no longer available in the latest iteration. To fill the void, developer Zillioner created the Light Emitting Futuristic Sword mod.

The patch removes the Baseball Bat from the game and replaces it with a glowing sword. However, its powers and functions are the same as the bat, with the only difference being the esthetics. The sword can be used as a melee weapon.

2) Shoot Rifle from Car

While Rockstar Games allows GTA 5 players to engage in combat from vehicles, the number of available weapons is limited. Players can only use small weapons and some throwables while in a car. Thus, to improve the combat experience, modder Lenny1161 created a mod that allows players to use a rifle while driving.

Similar to small weapons, players can drive with their left hand and fire the rifle with their right. However, they will be unable to properly aim at their targets.

1) COD MW 2022 Bryson890

The Bryson 890 shotgun as seen in the mod (Image via GTA5-Mods)

The recently released Call of Duty game includes many weapons for players to use in battle. Inspired by this, modder Terry Kaffarov added the Bryson 890 shotgun to GTA 5. Players can use the new weapon for an amazing in-game combat experience.

