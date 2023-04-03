GTA Online solo money glitch allows players to earn unlimited money

While Rockstar Games patched the infamous GTA Online Arena Dupe Glitch with a background update on March 14, 2023, the playerbase has found a new way to exploit the loophole and make millions from it.

Money glitches are one of the most polarizing topics in the game. While some players denounce their use, others exploit them to gain an advantage.

The new glitch allows GTA Online players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One to earn money while using the same Area Workshop glitch, but with a different approach.

How to use Arena Dupe Glitch after the latest patch in GTA Online

On April 1, 2023, a YouTuber named SkyPs4Gamer posted a video titled Fastest GTA 5 Online Solo Money Glitch - Car Duplication Glitch 1.66! in which they demonstrated how to still use the Arena car dupe glitch.

According to the video, you must first own the Arena Workshop in GTA Online and store any expensive vehicles that you want to duplicate and sell. The YouTuber also suggested using Annis Elegy RH8 or Weeny Issi Classic as the decoy vehicle and avoiding using supercars as you cannot sell them.

After that, you must purchase and store the Pegassi FCR 1000 motorcycle in the Arena Workshop. Once everything is in place, get on the motorcycle and press right on the D-pad to customize it.

Select the Upgrade: Benny's Original Motor Works option. In the following list, GTA Online PlayStation users must select the FCR 1000 Custom option, confirm the selection, and after about half a second, press and hold the PlayStation button on the controller to load into the console’s main menu. On the other hand, Xbox users must open the in-game pause menu after confirming the upgrade selection.

According to SkyPs4Gamer, this can cause one of the following three results:

If you take too long, the motorcycle’s headlight will change and Benny's Original Motor Works option will disappear.

If you’re too fast, the headlight will not change.

If you time it perfectly, the headlight will change, and the upgrade option will remain.

Next, upgrade the motorcycle to Benny's Original Motor Works once more, and it will disappear, leaving your character on foot.

Head to the vehicle storage area and select the car swapping option. Swap the expensive vehicle with Elegy RH8 or Issi Classic. According to the YouTuber, the game will not physically swap vehicles, but you will be able to see it in the swapping menu.

After that, hop into the swapped decoy vehicle, drive it to the mod shop, and apply any low-cost upgrades. You can duplicate up to 50 cars using this trick. Once you've finished swapping and upgrading, change your spawn location to Arena Workshop and join a new session.

After that, you should be able to physically see all the duplicated cars inside the garage in GTA Online. The YouTuber claims that players can then sell each decoy car for $1 million, but they caution against selling all of the vehicles at once to avoid exceeding the daily sell limit.

Note: Players are advised to use the glitch at their own risk.

