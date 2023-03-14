New GTA Online background update fixes Tuner Contract glitch, Arena Dupe glitch, and more

Rockstar Games has released a new background update for GTA Online to catch cheaters exploiting the game. The last weekly update on March 9, 2023, added several intriguing features to the game, with some players heavily exploiting loopholes found in them.

However, the background update closed the loopholes and balanced the gameplay for all players. Although the gaming studio has yet to release patch notes for the update, game data miners have revealed several fixes implemented in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games releases new GTA Online background update to fix game-breaking glitches across platforms

Tez2

- Patched Auto Shop Contract Back 2 Back glitch

- Patched Arena Dupe glitch

- Fixed a bug with Deathmatch Blip Modifier Set - Campers

On March 14, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, revealed on Twitter that the gaming studio had released a new background update for Grand Theft Auto Online. The tweet was sent at 5:13 am IST, implying that the background update occurred one or two hours earlier.

According to Tez2, the developers primarily targeted the following three glitches that have been prevailing in the game:

Union Depository Contract money glitch from the Auto Shop business

Maze Bank Arena Workshop duplication glitch

Deathmatch Blip Modifier Set - Campers bug

While the specifics of the last one are unknown, the other two have been among the most popular glitches in the game for a while now. Here are some brief specifics about the glitches that have been fixed with the GTA Online background update:

Union Depository Contract money glitch

The most recent weekly update boosted the Auto Shop business, and it has since been providing players with 3x money rewards. Contract missions are the most lucrative errands in the business, and the Union Depository Robbery mission pays the most.

While Rockstar Games enforces a cooldown after each contract, players have been getting around it by using the glitch to make quick money. You can refer to this article to learn more about the glitch.

Arena Workshop duplication glitch

The Arena Workshop duplication glitch enables players to duplicate arena vehicles multiple times and sell them for inflated prices. While the duplication technique is time-consuming and tedious, each duplicated vehicle earns approximately $1 million, significantly boosting overall profits.

While Rockstar Games has reportedly not punished any current exploiters in GTA Online, it has prohibited anyone from doing so in the future.

