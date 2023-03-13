GTA Online Union Depository money glitch explained: What it does, how to perform, & potential risks

GTA Online is an ever-expanding massive game with many flaws and glitches. Although Rockstar Games frequently updates the game with patches, players have recently discovered a new monetary glitch that can instantly make one a multimillionaire.

The Auto Shop business and its associated contracts are currently the most lucrative errands, as the gaming studio increased its payouts by three times in the most recent weekly update. Despite the Union Depository contract being the most rewarding mission in the game, the recent glitch, combined with the triple money boost, rewards players with more money than any other heist.

This article describes the Union Depository money glitch, its functions, and its potential risks in GTA Online.

Things to consider before using the Union Depository money glitch in GTA Online

What does the Union Depository money glitch do?

Similar to most other glitches in Grand Theft Auto Online, the primary function of the Union Depository money glitch is to allow players to bypass the cooldown period imposed by Rockstar Games after the successful completion of the mission.

The Auto Shop has eight contracts, but only three are available to players at any given moment. Once you complete or leave the contract, it will be removed from the job board and replaced by other contracts. However, the glitch lets you instantly access the Union Depository contract while skipping the two prequel setup missions.

How to effectively execute the Union Depository money glitch in GTA Online?

As is customary, GTA Online players must have the Auto Shop business purchased and set up to use the Union Depository money glitch. Once done, refer to the YouTube video by BeatsDown embedded below.

The YouTuber has included five Rockstar Social Club playlist URLs in the video description. Players must access the video description, select the playlist link based on their gaming platform, and click the “Add to game” button on the website.

After that, log into GTA Online and launch the saved job from the "My Bookmarked Playlists" section. While doing so, you must be in front of the job board inside the Auto Shop. Furthermore, upon completion, players must select continue instead of restart immediately. Doing the opposite will soft-lock the mission by failing the glitch.

Readers can also refer to this article for more information on the execution procedure.

Potential risks associated with the Union Depository money glitch

Every glitch in GTA Online has risks and rewards, and the Union Depository money glitch is no exception. Rockstar Games is notorious for being extremely aggressive towards money-related glitch users. Since this glitch is linked to a large reward, developers will likely fix it quickly and punish the exploiters.

Therefore, players are advised to use discretion when engaging in the Union Depository money glitch.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

