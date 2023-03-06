New GTA Online solo money glitch 2023: How it works, requirements, & more

GTA Online is all about making money and building your in-game criminal empire. Rockstar Games designed the game features so that players can grind for money for hours on end. However, it can become monotonous, and most jobs do not pay well.

Money glitches are also one of the most popular aspects of the game, with a proportion of the player base actively using them. While gaming studios do not intend for players to cheat the game mechanics and gain unfair advantages, astute players are always looking for new glitches to exploit.

This article outlines a solo glitch that allows players to make extra cash in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The author holds no responsibility for any of the outcomes of using the glitch.

How to use the Auto Shop to make extra profits through glitches in GTA Online?

The Auto Shop business in GTA Online has one of the most famous money-making glitches that has been around for some time. While the company is ostensibly profitable in three ways: through Mod Shop, Contracts, and Exotic Exports, the glitch in question takes advantage of the Mod Shop facility and makes two times as much money from it.

Requirements for the Auto Shop glitch in GTA Online

While you need an Auto Shop to use the glitch, you also need to purchase a few upgrades to the business. You can get one from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website if you don't already have an Auto Shop. Rockstar Games offers five locations for establishing the business, with prices ranging from $1,670,000 to $4,472,000.

When purchasing, you must also select one of the Staff Members. Each member can be purchased for an additional $385,000, which is the glitch's most significant component.

Steps to execute the Auto Shop glitch in GTA Online

Before proceeding, Grand Theft Auto Online players should note that Rockstar Games reserves the right to patch the glitch at any time, and it may not function afterward. To execute the glitch, follow the steps mentioned below:

Wait for a customer to bring their vehicle to the Auto Shop for repair. Once it arrives, modify the vehicle as per the given instructions. You can also choose to customize it according to your liking. Once you’re done with the modifications, select confirm. You’ll get two options in the following menu: Deliver Vehicle and Deliver Vehicle (Staff). Select the Deliver Vehicle option. It will take you to a black loading screen. While on the screen, quickly hit the down button and then the select button.

If you do this correctly, GTA Online should glitch, and you will be loaded with the customer's car outside the Auto Shop to deliver. Meanwhile, you should also see a notification telling you that a staff member will deliver the car.

Deliver the car and take the customer's payment. After a few minutes, you should receive a message from Sessanta informing you of the staff's delivery and crediting your account.

While exploiting the glitch, GTA Online players must also be ready for any potential actions Rockstar takes. The studio has a history of banning and deleting user accounts for exploiting the game.

