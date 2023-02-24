5 problems in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that Rockstar needs to immediately fix in the next update

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is one of the most contentious titles in the franchise, and the debate is far from over. Rockstar Games initially released the Definitive Edition for PCs and consoles on November 11, 2021. While fans were thrilled to revisit their nostalgia for the game, they were disappointed by the broken games provided by the video game publisher.

Rockstar issued a title update on October 18, 2022, and re-released the game on Steam and Epic Games Store on January 20, 2023, and February 15, 2023, respectively. However, fans are still outraged that the studio did nothing to fix any bugs.

While some bugs and glitches from the original game remain in the remastered version, it has also introduced new issues that sometimes make the game unplayable. This article outlines five issues that Rockstar needs to address immediately in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five issues in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that Rockstar Games should address to improve the gameplay.

1) Objects falling through the ground

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



No idea how this is even possible considering it wasn’t an issue in the originals.



#GTA #RockstarGames Lamp posts and street lights still fall through the map when hit in the GTA Trilogy.No idea how this is even possible considering it wasn’t an issue in the originals. Lamp posts and street lights still fall through the map when hit in the GTA Trilogy.No idea how this is even possible considering it wasn’t an issue in the originals.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/vU6f9NdQKQ

One of the most perplexing aspects of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is it is riddled with bugs and glitches that can be easily rectified. One such bug is objects falling through the ground. In the above video, readers can see lamp posts and street lights falling through the ground when being hit by a car.

It is one of the game's oldest bugs, discovered shortly after its release in 2021, and Rockstar Games is yet to repair it. While it does not interfere with the missions, it does contribute to the overall gameplay element, which its presence has ruined.

2) No fog or cloud barriers in the atmosphere

The entire map of San Andreas is visible in the remastered version (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has a large map, and developers used fog as a clever mechanic to convey an immersive experience while concealing faraway locations. It is a natural phenomenon in which distant objects are blurred by our perception or obscured by fog.

However, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition completely removed fog and clouds and made everything visible from one place. Players can go to the top of the Los Santos Tower or Mount Chiliad and see Los Santos, San Fiero, and Las Venturas all from one place.

3) Claude can walk on water

Claude can walk on water in GTA 3 Definitive Edition (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

Early Grand Theft Auto protagonists were notorious for their inability to swim. Claud and Tommy Vercetti cannot withstand water and will perish if they enter deep water bodies without assistance. Ironically, in the remastered version, Rockstar Games gave Claude invisible support and made him walk on water.

In the image above, readers can see Claude standing atop the water without getting his pants or shoes wet. However, if you return to the exact location in the original game, he will be submerged up to his thighs.

4) No collision effects on important textures

A solid surface for the plank is missing in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

While Claude can now walk on water, Tommy Vercetti cannot climb the most crucial surface to reach the ship. As seen in the image above, the developers did not include any solid texture in the plank, which makes Tommy unable to walk on it, and he will fall directly into the water, resulting in his death.

5) Pool minigame ruined

Top view of the pool table in the remastered version of GTA San Andreas (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

The pool minigame is one of the best bonus additions in GTA San Andreas. However, the developers ruined the top view of the table in the remastered version, rendering the game unplayable.

The ceiling fan covers the entire table in the Definitive Edition, and players cannot see anything below it.

Poll : 0 votes