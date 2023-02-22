The next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6, has been developing for years and is expected to be released within the next few years. Rockstar Games is maintaining strict confidentiality over the matter and has only released three official updates about the game, one of which indirectly confirmed the September 2022 leaks.

The gaming studio is also allegedly teasing the game through GTA Online. Amid all the teasers and rumors, fans speculate about the game and bring up many features that should be added to the final release.

Ryder @JustMeRyder



GTA 6 needs to bring back this feature!



#GTAVC One of the best features in GTA Vice City is the Good Citizen Bonus. It is a reward that will you will get for knocking criminals that are being chased by Police officers.GTA 6 needs to bring back this feature! One of the best features in GTA Vice City is the Good Citizen Bonus. It is a reward that will you will get for knocking criminals that are being chased by Police officers.GTA 6 needs to bring back this feature!#GTAVC https://t.co/1rDgBnaket

Ryder (Twitter/JustMeRyder), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, recently shared a random event clip from Grand Theft Auto Vice City and said, "GTA 6 needs to bring back this feature!"

This article explains the significance of the random event in the franchise and why it would be a great addition to the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The Good Citizen Bonus will be a nice way to make players act entitled in GTA 6

Ryder posted a video on February 22 discussing the Good Citizen Bonus in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. It is one of the many hidden rewards that Rockstar Games has included in the game for players to discover on their own.

These bonus reward events happen randomly and can occur at any time. However, the protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, must be on foot for it to spawn.

Once all conditions are met, GTA Vice City players will see a police officer on foot pursuing a criminal or gang member. If you approach the fugitive and knock them down, the game will award you $50 as a Good Citizen Bonus.

However, a few conditions in the mission must be met to receive the reward. Players must only use their fists, Brass Knuckles, a Baseball Bat, or a Nightstick to beat the criminal. If you use any firearm or vehicle to kill the criminal, the game will give you a two-star wanted level, and the police officer will also be after you.

Furthermore, players must be cautious not to hit the officer, as doing so will also give them a wanted level.

Once you hit the fugitive, they will turn to you and chase you instead. Quickly flee to the police officer so they can get locked into the criminal again.

Timing is also an important consideration during the mission. If you take too long, the escaping criminal will become exhausted and stop running. Following that, both the officer and the criminal will engage in a fistfight. At this point, attacking the criminal will result in a wanted level rather than a Good Citizen Bonus.

Given that the upcoming GTA game will almost certainly take place in the HD Universe version of Vice City, the Good Citizen Bonus reward will be a great side activity for players and a tribute to the classic 3D Universe game.

It will also encourage players to act entitled and assist the police department in maintaining city peace by offering a monetary reward. Even though Grand Theft Auto games are primarily about crime and criminal activities, a noble recognition like this will be great in GTA 6.

