5 most annoying characters in the GTA series so far

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has many characters who play essential roles in their respective storylines. While most of them are lovable and memorable to fans, some are remembered as unbelievably annoying.

Rockstar Games balanced character diversification throughout the series and allowed players to interact with various individuals.

Even though most Grand Theft Auto players despise and ignore the annoying NPCs, the storyline is incomplete without interacting with them. This article lists the five most obnoxious characters in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 GTA characters who are unbearable to gamers

1) Lester Crest - GTA Online

In terms of annoyance, Lester is players' worst nightmare in the game. The character first appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5 and continues to appear in the game's multiplayer mode. While he was just a "creepy geek" in Story Mode, he quickly became one of the most annoying mentors in Grand Theft Auto Online.

If you haven't completed the original heists, Lester will call you as soon as you log in. He also takes large cuts from his heists and contacts players randomly for various shenanigans. Even his alias, Long John Teabag, is a pain for many, constantly spamming them to buy, sell, and defend their MC businesses.

2) English Dave - GTA Online

English Dave is the game's second most irritating character after Lester Crest. While Dave is a secondary figure and doesn't ping players as frequently as Lester, he is notorious for his ill-timed phone calls, which frequently cause players to fail missions or, worse, die.

Once you complete the Cayo Perico Heist, English Dave will frequently call and ask you to deliver random supplies to the island party. While his calls can now be cut off, players were previously forced to listen to his entire conversation as there were no hang-up buttons available during his calls.

3) Catalina - GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas

Catalina is one of the most despised characters in the Grand Theft Auto 3D Universe. The antagonist first appeared in GTA 3 and then made a brief cameo in San Andreas. However, the sequence of events stands opposite the games' releases, with the former being her final appearance in the series.

She was Carl "CJ" Johnson's girlfriend before cheating on him and fleeing with Claude. Catalina was annoying to the players due to her reckless behavior and deception. She constantly terrorizes and controls both protagonists, even attempting to murder Claude for her own gain.

4) Roman Bellic - GTA 4

While Roman Bellic appears to be Niko Bellic's caring and enthusiastic cousin at first, he quickly becomes a source of frustration due to his frequent phone calls for help and company. His famous dialog, “Hey cousin, let’s go bowling,” has become a popular meme in the gaming community.

Aside from his phone calls, Roman is one of the most naive characters in the game. He frequently causes problems for Niko, forcing him to abandon his mission and run after him.

5) Sessanta and KDJ Moodymann - GTA Online

Sessanta and KDJ Moodymann are two of the most vexing business partners in Grand Theft Auto Online. They accompany the Auto Shop business, acting as stewards of the front and back-end contracts. Most players, however, despise them for their unprofessional behavior and obnoxious public displays of affection.

While Auto Shop contracts are some of the most challenging missions in the game, most players avoid them because of these two characters. They constantly disrupt the missions with their irritating phone calls and orders, causing one to lose focus.

