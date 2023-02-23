Top 5 GTA Online Freemode Events to play in 2023

Freemode Events are one of the most amusing aspects of playing GTA Online in crowded lobbies. Rockstar Games added these events with the Grand Theft Auto Online: Freemode Events Update on September 15, 2015, and they have since become a crucial part of the game.

The gaming company has added and taken away several Freemode Events and Challenges. The multiplayer game currently offers eight Freemode Events for players to participate in. However, three to ten players must be in a session, independent of any affiliation to other player's Organizations or Motorcycle Clubs, to spawn the event.

In addition to a great gaming experience, completing and winning the events gives players extra money. While all the events are enjoyable, this article lists the top five Freemode Events that GTA Online players must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Criminal Damage, Hunt the Beast, and three other Freemode Events to have a great GTA Online multiplayer experience in 2023

5) Hold the Wheel

Hold the Wheel is one of the most entertaining Freemode Events in which GTA Online players must find and keep a specific vehicle for the duration of the event. The game offers seven vehicles parked in various locations across the map. To win the event, players must find them and hold them longer. The vehicles are as follows:

Nagasaki Caddy

BMX

Tri-Cycles Race Bike

Maibatsu Sanchez

Principe Faggio

Principe Lectro

Stanley Fieldmaster

While participating in the event, you must be cautious of other players because they might try to steal your car or even kill you.

4) Hot Property

The Hot Property Freemode Event is similar to Hold the Wheel, except players must acquire and hold a hot-property briefcase for the longest period. The Event lasts 10 minutes, and once you've collected the briefcase, GTA Online will notify other players of your activity and location.

While there are several ways to protect yourself from other players, the game prohibits players from engaging in certain activities, such as entering a personal yacht and using underwater vehicles such as the Kraken and Submersible. However, you can use the Ocelot Stromberg during gameplay.

In addition, Lester Crest's Off Radar feature, Ghost Organization, and the stealth mode on the Akula are also disabled during the event.

3) Hunt the Beast

The Hunt the Beast is a fun GTA Online Freemode Event in which the game transforms a random player into a beast and assigns them duties to complete in a limited time. The beast is stronger and faster than the other players in the lobby and stays concealed from the map.

Players must hunt down and kill the beast before it completes its assigned tasks. While other GTA Online Freemode Events last about 10 minutes, the Hunt the Beast event can take up to 30 minutes if the beast remains alive.

However, if they choose not to complete their assigned duties, they will become apparent to other players after three minutes.

2) Kill List

The Kill List is a Freemode Event in GTA Online that allows players to wreak devastation on Merryweather Security troops without worrying about getting a wanted level. The game offers vehicles that players must enter to participate in the event. When you step inside, Merryweather's assailants will spawn and attempt to kill you.

To win the game, you must eliminate all of the assassins. However, exit the game-provided vehicle before it self-destructs after 15 seconds.

1) Criminal Damage

Criminal Damage is one of the best Freemode Events in GTA Online to earn additional money. The mission provides players with cash rewards to destroy vehicles and properties.

Each object has a different damage value, and Grand Theft Auto Online players must damage high-value products in large quantities to win the event.

