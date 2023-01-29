Top GTA 5 mods for a true next-gen experience

The next-gen experience for GTA 5 has been out for nearly a year, but it is only for console players. Rockstar Games released the Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced version on March 15, 2022, and it is still exclusive for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, thanks to the massive modding community, PC players can enjoy the actual next-gen experience with the help of various mods. Depending on their tastes and preferences, one can find a wide range of mods.

This article lists the five best mods to modify the Story Mode aesthetic of GTA 5 to give it an authentic next-gen feel.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All mods mentioned in the article are from the GTA 5-Mods website.

Shoot Rifle from Car and 4 other GTA 5-mod experiences to the next level in 2023

5) Hollywood Reshade

A comparison between the default settings and mod settings in the game (Image source Bapyy)

GTA 5 is based on real-life Los Angeles, home to the Hollywood industry and its films. Although Rockstar Games attempted to portray Los Angeles as realistically as possible in Los Santos, the game's overall aesthetic is still "video game-ish" and cartoony.

To add a new aesthetic to the environment, modder Bapyy created the Hollywood Reshade mod, which gives the game a Hollywood movie-like feel. According to them, the mod provides a cinematic experience that includes the following changes:

Cinematic atmosphere coloring.

Adjusted color gradations.

Altered sharpness level.

4) Gary's Vibrant Reshade

An in-game demonstration of the environment after using the mod (Image source Gary07)

If you are not into the Hollywood aesthetic and prefer a more realistic and vibrant in-game environment, modder Gary07 has created the Gary's Vibrant Reshade patch specifically for you. The mod transforms San Andreas into a more realistic living world with breathtaking scenery, skies, and even the concrete jungle of Los Santos looks appealing.

According to the creator, GTA 5 players must have Quant Mods - QuantV and Marty McFly's RayTraced Global Illumination patches installed to run the mod. It can also be combined with other objective mods, and players can use it in conjunction with other mods on the list to improve their gameplay experience.

3) Issi Rally Livery Pack

All of the Issi Rally liveries that are included with the mod (Image via Morgan_55)

The new Issi Rally was just announced in GTA Online, and the modding community has already created a patch to bring the vehicle into Story Mode. While it is potentially dangerous for PC players to log into the multiplayer game, you can experience the vehicle in Story Mode with Morgan 55's Issi Rally Livery Pack mod.

The image above shows that GTA 5 players can customize their vehicles with five different liveries. However, the modder clarifies that all the liveries included in the mod have the same in-game name. Players should not confuse them to be the same after seeing the names.

2) Powerful Homing Launcher

The Homing launcher is one of the most potent weapons in both game versions. However, Rockstar Games heavily altered the weapon and provided a scaled-down version to match the game settings. To restore its greatness and unlock its true power, players can use the Powerful Homing Launcher mod by Dima4887.

The mod increases the missile's speed and damage rate on impact and extends the locking range significantly. Players can also destroy powerful tanks with just one or two shots after applying the mod.

1) Shoot Rifle from Car

Nothing beats a next-gen experience like some new combat mechanics. Modder Lenny1161 created a patch allowing players to use heavy weapons while driving. As seen in the video above, GTA 5 players can drive with one hand and fire the Rifle with the other.

Those who enjoy combat should try this mod for a new experience.

