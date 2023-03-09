GTA Online background update fixes Account Dupe glitches, Agency God Mode, and more

GTA Online is a massively popular online multiplayer game that necessitates regular bug fixes and updates. Although Rockstar Games issues major updates twice a year and smaller updates every week, exploiters continue to find ways to get around the game mechanics.

The gaming studio recently released a brand new background update to address several known bugs and god mode glitches in GTA Online. Although no patch notes have been published yet, the game's data miners were quick to discover all of the changes and fixes included with the update.

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online background update to address multiple issues across all platforms

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Patched Account Dupe glitch

- Patched "Race/DM Dax Cooldown Skip" glitch (+Future-proofing LSCM workarounds)

- Patched Jet Hangar God Mode glitch

- Patched Agency God Mode glitch

- Patched Text Message Spam (Cheaters on PC)

#GTAOnline Background update- Patched Account Dupe glitch- Patched "Race/DM Dax Cooldown Skip" glitch (+Future-proofing LSCM workarounds)- Patched Jet Hangar God Mode glitch- Patched Agency God Mode glitch- Patched Text Message Spam (Cheaters on PC) Background update- Patched Account Dupe glitch- Patched "Race/DM Dax Cooldown Skip" glitch (+Future-proofing LSCM workarounds)- Patched Jet Hangar God Mode glitch- Patched Agency God Mode glitch- Patched Text Message Spam (Cheaters on PC)#GTAOnline

On March 9, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2), a well-known and reliable Rockstar Games insider, tweeted about the latest Grand Theft Auto Online background update. Although the tweet was posted at 3:04 am IST, he stated that the update went live seven hours ago, which should have been around 8:00 pm IST on March 8.

According to Tez2, the gaming studio addressed the following issues in the update:

Patched the GTA Online account duplication glitch.

Patched the Dax Mission cooldown skip glitch in Los Santos Car Meet.

Patched the Jet Hangar God Mode glitch.

Patched the Agency God Mode glitch.

Patched spam text message exploit.

While the majority of these glitches were present on all platforms, the text message spam only affected Grand Theft Auto Online players on PC, which modders and hackers have been exploiting with various scripts and mods.

According to Tez2, Rockstar Games further future-proofed all of the cheating and glitches in the Los Santos Car Meet, which some players have been abusing for years. After the background update, players will no longer be able to take unfair advantage of the Car Meet's game features.

Previously, cheaters were able to make use of features such as test rides, entry points, and others to complete their missions promptly. Following the latest background update in GTA Online, most (if not all) of these potential exploit points have been completely removed from the game.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Future-proof patching workarounds of "Dax Cooldown Skip" LSCM glitch. Future-proof patching workarounds of "Dax Cooldown Skip" LSCM glitch.#GTAOnline https://t.co/aUSsPQg7K8

In the above video shared by the insider, readers can see that Rockstar Games disabled the interaction menu pop-up when making a call from inside the vehicle. This was the primary point of exploitation in the Dax Mission cooldown skip glitch. Players must now be outside the vehicle to access the interaction menu after the call.

Additionally, Tez2 described the account duplication glitch, in which several GTA Online players in the lobby can be seen with levels above 6000 or 7000, and that they all have identical stats. It's generally rare to see two players with identical in-game skill sets. However, the glitch that was creating the issue has now been fixed after the background update.

Poll : 0 votes